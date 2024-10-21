2025 Rivals150 OT Andrew Babalola discusses his commitment to Michigan

Advertisement

in other news

Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's exhibition win over Oakland

Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's exhibition win over Oakland

Everything Michigan HC Dusty May said after the Wolverines' exhibition win over Oakland.

 • Josh Henschke
Michigan showcases elite shooting in 92-48 exhibition win

Michigan showcases elite shooting in 92-48 exhibition win

Michigan's fun, fast-paced style of basketball was on full display Sunday night in its exhibition game.

 • Brock Heilig
Four-star DT Christian Ingram ready to dive into official visits

Four-star DT Christian Ingram ready to dive into official visits

2025 four-star DL Christian Ingram is set to officially visit Michigan.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Sam Spiegelman
LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Oakland (Exhibition)

LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Oakland (Exhibition)

M&BR is live at Little Caesar's Arena as Michigan takes on Oakland in an exhibition.

Premium contentForums content
 • Brock Heilig
Weekend Recap: Michigan Hockey splits series with St. Cloud State

Weekend Recap: Michigan Hockey splits series with St. Cloud State

Michigan hockey splits the weekend series against St. Cloud State.

 • Josh Henschke

in other news

Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's exhibition win over Oakland

Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's exhibition win over Oakland

Everything Michigan HC Dusty May said after the Wolverines' exhibition win over Oakland.

 • Josh Henschke
Michigan showcases elite shooting in 92-48 exhibition win

Michigan showcases elite shooting in 92-48 exhibition win

Michigan's fun, fast-paced style of basketball was on full display Sunday night in its exhibition game.

 • Brock Heilig
Four-star DT Christian Ingram ready to dive into official visits

Four-star DT Christian Ingram ready to dive into official visits

2025 four-star DL Christian Ingram is set to officially visit Michigan.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 21, 2024
2025 Rivals150 OT Andrew Babalola discusses his commitment to Michigan
circle avatar
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
Twitter
@trevormccue
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In