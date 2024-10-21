Advertisement
in other news
Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's exhibition win over Oakland
Everything Michigan HC Dusty May said after the Wolverines' exhibition win over Oakland.
• Josh Henschke
Michigan showcases elite shooting in 92-48 exhibition win
Michigan's fun, fast-paced style of basketball was on full display Sunday night in its exhibition game.
• Brock Heilig
Four-star DT Christian Ingram ready to dive into official visits
2025 four-star DL Christian Ingram is set to officially visit Michigan.
• Sam Spiegelman
LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Oakland (Exhibition)
M&BR is live at Little Caesar's Arena as Michigan takes on Oakland in an exhibition.
• Brock Heilig
Weekend Recap: Michigan Hockey splits series with St. Cloud State
Michigan hockey splits the weekend series against St. Cloud State.
• Josh Henschke
in other news
Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's exhibition win over Oakland
Everything Michigan HC Dusty May said after the Wolverines' exhibition win over Oakland.
• Josh Henschke
Michigan showcases elite shooting in 92-48 exhibition win
Michigan's fun, fast-paced style of basketball was on full display Sunday night in its exhibition game.
• Brock Heilig
Four-star DT Christian Ingram ready to dive into official visits
2025 four-star DL Christian Ingram is set to officially visit Michigan.
• Sam Spiegelman
2025 Rivals150 OT Andrew Babalola discusses his commitment to Michigan
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.