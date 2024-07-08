Michigan Football saw recruiting momentum pick up heavy in June, before slowing down at the end of the month. Now the Wolverines just earned one of their biggest commitments of the 2025 cycle.

Taylor was one of Notre Dame's top commits. Part of a trio of sons of former Pittsburgh Steelers with Jerome Bettis Jr. and Elijah Burress (Plaxico).

Michigan loves recruits with NFL bloodlines, and Taylor is as good as it gets with his father, Ike. Taylor has the speed, agility, and football knowledge to be an elite safety at the next level. More of a high-level safety, Taylor can keep a roof on the defense but is also above average in coverage and can get interceptions. He is a solid tackler but will want to add weight in college. He reminds me a lot of early Rod Moore.

Taylor is a massive win on the trail for new defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan. He joins Kainoa Winston as safeties in the 2025 class.