2025 Rivals200 DL Jaylen Williams commits to Michigan
Michigan has added another major piece to its recruiting class as 2025 four-star defensive lineman Jaylen Willams announces his commitment to the program on Monday.
The Rivals200 prospect is coming off a weekend official visit to the Wolverines after canceling a previously-scheduled trip to Miami.
Williams is the second major addition to the defensive line since Sherrone Moore took over and subsequently hired Lou Esposito, with fellow four-star lineman Nathanial Marshall committing to the class last month.
Williams is the sixth commitment in the 2025 class, joining four stars Carter Smith, Eli Owens, Avery Gach, Marshall and Bobby Kanka.
