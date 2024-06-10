Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

2025 Rivals200 DL Jaylen Williams commits to Michigan

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

Michigan has added another major piece to its recruiting class as 2025 four-star defensive lineman Jaylen Willams announces his commitment to the program on Monday.

The Rivals200 prospect is coming off a weekend official visit to the Wolverines after canceling a previously-scheduled trip to Miami.


Advertisement

Williams is the second major addition to the defensive line since Sherrone Moore took over and subsequently hired Lou Esposito, with fellow four-star lineman Nathanial Marshall committing to the class last month.

Williams is the sixth commitment in the 2025 class, joining four stars Carter Smith, Eli Owens, Avery Gach, Marshall and Bobby Kanka.

Stick with the Maize & Blue Review for more Michigan football recruiting coverage.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement