2025 4-star OL Hardy Watts has included Michigan in his top 3 along with Wisconsin and Clemson.

Michigan Football has seen recruiting momentum build in recent days and weeks, and a big time prospect could be the next bump for the Wolverines.

Michigan has found success on the offensive line in recent years on the field and in recruiting. New head coach Sherrone Moore and offensive line coach Grant Newsome have made "Smash" and strong O-line play a continued focus as they move into the new era.

Michigan has also found success recruiting the DMV era, checking another box for Massachusetts native.

At 6'5" 305lbs, Watts already has a strong frame heading into his senior high school season. Playing right tackle last season, Watts flashed a quick get-off, finished every block, and served pancakes like a diner cook. He projects to as a plus run blocking guard at the next level.

Watts visited Clemson on June 2nd and Wisconsin on June 7. He takes his official visit to Michigan next weekend.