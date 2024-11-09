2025 Rivals50 in-state prospect Trey McKenney commits to Michigan

2025 four-star prospect Trey McKenney announced his commitment to Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday afternoon. McKenney, an elite 6-foot-4, 220-pound player from Flint, Michigan, chose the Wolverines over USC and Georgetown.
McKenney is the 19th-ranked player in the class and he held offers from the likes of Kansas, Michigan State and Alabama before making his pledge to May and the Wolverines.
The in-state prospect explained what made Michigan so appealing to him as a recruit.
“Coach (Dusty) May made me a priority, and nothing has dropped off since coach Juwan (Howard) left," McKenney told Rivals. "He showed me how I’d fit in their fast-paced, position-less style, so that’s attractive to me.”
May now has three recruits locked up in the class of 2025, with McKenney joining small forwards Winters Grady and Oscar Goodman.
