Published Oct 23, 2024
2025 SF Oscar Goodman makes pledge to Dusty May, Michigan
Brock Heilig  •  Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
Michigan basketball recruiting is heating up. Less than a week after landing four-star small forward Winters Grady, Dusty May earned a commitment from international prospect Oscar Goodman.

Hailing from Canberra, Australia, Goodman is a 6-foot-7, 230-pound prospect that is yet to be ranked by Rivals. Michigan beat out Ohio State, Texas Tech and Georgetown for the coveted recruit.

In seven games with the U17 New Zealand national team in the U17 World Cup, Goodman averaged 17 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 26.6 minutes per game. He posted a 47.3 field goal percentage on 13 shots per game and shot 30 percent from beyond the arc on 4.3 attempts per contest.

