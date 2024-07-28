Michigan has its first commitment coming out of its annual BBQ at the Big House.

Jennings is from Jacksonville and visited Florida programs, Miami, Florida, and Florida State as well as Virginia Tech. Brady Hart, 2026 QB committed to Michigan, helped recruit Jennings, the fellow Floridian.

Jennings is the younger brother of former Michigan commit Branden Jennings, who ultimately chose Maryland in the 2021 class.

A cornerback and wide receiver in high school, Jennings has above-average footwork for a junior. He shows good hands as a receiver and when he is in coverage. Does a great job of reading the quarterback and could play safety.

Jennings joins Hart as the second commit for Michigan in the 2026 class.