2026 ATH Amari Sabb building own legacy in his path to stardom

Despite only being in the eighth grade, athlete Amari Sabb has an idea of the recruiting whirlwinds.

It's never easy for any football prospect who's heralded by colleges of any level to concentrate on the recruiting aspect while focusing on other teenage priorities like school and relationships. It's often where a player admits that recruiting has added another layer of stress that they weren't expecting.

Not too many can confidently saw that they're gravitating towards a better understanding of the road ahead. Especially when that person is a rising eighth grader and has never played a single down of high school football. But Sabb's situation is different than the rest.

Sabb's early experience in the recruiting game has matured him well beyond his years, as evident to when The Maize and Blue Review caught up with him for the first time last Sunday for the Rivals Camp Series in suburban Philadelphia. Just based on how Sabb interacts with the upperclassmen and his on the field performances against top 2023, 2024, and 2025 prospects, the native of New Jersey is poised to become the standard for his class.

That head start comes from what he saw over the last four years when his older brother, Michigan freshman safety Keon Sabb, was once a coveted recruited himself. Sabb remembers being apart of the family visits to campuses, meeting coaches, and showing face in preparations for when it's his turn.

"Keon has helped me a lot," Sabb said. "He gives me tips and shares a lot of stuff with me that's been helpful."

It was a guarantee that the older Sabb wouldn't be the only one in the family to play college football once the younger Sabb was in seventh grade and Penn State became the first to offer. It was then followed by Ole Miss and soon-to-be national champions, Georgia, that spring. Michigan was the latest to extend its interest in late-April, a couple of weeks prior to the showcase last weekend.

"It's feels very good to experience this and get these offers early," Sabb said. "It's sort of like a jump start, you know. It hasn't hit me yet because I haven't played high school football but I'm still getting offers."

Ron Bellamy would call to offer Sabb. The message was clear from the wide receivers coach that Michigan wants both Sabb brothers to don the maize and blue. Continuing that pipeline with a well known family in a state where Michigan has found recruiting success in prior years will only strengthen with Sabb's future commitment. But with so much time left before that happens, at the very least, the Wolverines are amplify their dividends early.

"I was feeling good after the Michigan offer," Sabb said. "My brother obviously goes there so there's a chance that I could go to school with him someday."

Of course, it means something for Sabb knowing that the school who landed and eventually signed his brother wants him as well. An offer before attends high school gives the indication that Michigan see the potential that Sabb has as both a wide receiver and defensive back. Sabb will focus on both for Williamstown High, which is located on the outskirts of Philadelphia.

Sabb would take reps at wide receiver at the camp but already has an idea of him focusing more on defensive back when it's time to head to college. The versatility at such a young age has intrigued those like Michigan.

"It's nice up there, I like Michigan a lot," Sabb said. "It's cold up there (laughs) but it's nice. They told me how much they want me to be part of their program. I was excited to hear from them."

At wide receiver specifically, Sabb displayed reliable hands when catching passes in tight windows, as well as a competitiveness that edged him over defensive backs on 50/50 balls. Sabb currently stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 160 pounds so more built on his frame in the coming years which allow for more physicality when fighting off contact.

If anything, looking at how the older Sabb developed before joining Michigan for spring camp, he was 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, which should be the younger Sabb's trajectory from a physical standpoint as well. Looking more in-between the lines, the older Sabb might have earned a starting spot next season after spring camp. That bodes well for the younger Sabb should he continue his development in the right direction these next four years.

Where Sabb gets that development is also up in the air. It's worth mentioning that Sabb isn't sure yet of whether he'll follow his brother's footsteps by transferring to Florida's IMG Academy. Figuring out that aspect of his recruitment, while juggling school work and training will come later on when he's ready to decide. Right now, it's all about carrying that early momentum onto the field success during this upcoming fall season.

There's a lot to look forward to for Sabb. It'll be easier for him to trek through this journey knowing that he has such a close relationship with his brother. That journey will include Sabb doing what he can to make his own legacy and venture into national stardom. It could be said that's already happening, hence the big time offers at this point. It'll only broaden over the next few months and years, once Sabb enters the high school level.