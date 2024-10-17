2026 four-star WR Jaylen Pile commits to Michigan

Pile, 6-foot-1, 170-pounds is ranked as the No. 47 wide receiver prospect in the 2026 class as well as the No. 41 prospect in the state of Texas. During his junior season, in seven games so far, Pile has brought in 35 receptions for 804 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Michigan has been a mainstay in Pile's recruitment since the offer was extended in January 2024. The feelings he has for Michigan at this point are not new, and have been developing for quite some time.

"You know, I've been up there three times and I've loved every single time I went up there. One was for a spring practice and I got to work out with coach (Ron) Bellamy, which kind of sealed the deal because I saw how good of a coach he was in person. And then, it really felt like home."

Feeling like home was a big deal for Pile, who wanted to play college ball somewhere he was comfortable and somewhere his family could feel at home as well.

"Going through the entire process, that place just felt like home. I felt like I could see myself living there, playing there, and making my mark in Ann Arbor. It's even better when the parents co-sign on and say this is the place they would love coming back up to. It's really all about your family and you're doing everything for them."

Pile made the decision to commit to the Wolverines on Wednesday and was quick to get the ball rolling.:

"I had a talk with coach Bellamy and I told him I've been thinking about it for a while and I could see myself playing here and leaving my mark on Ann Arbor. He just told me that's amazing and that 'everybody here loves you'."

"So then, I got on the phone with coach (Sherrone) Moore and I was telling him the same thing. Everyone there has shown me a lot of love from the jump ever since I got that offer. They've been hitting me up, been on the phone with them every week. It's just real love. And in the game I went to, just seeing the atmosphere, the entire place sold out, and the crowd rocking, it was just amazing.I just can see myself playing and making an impact there."