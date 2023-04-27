Michigan is the latest program to offer 2026 two-way lineman Katrell Webb this week, with the offer something that he was very excited to receive.

Linebackers coach Chris Partridge has been busy this week traveling around the country extending offers to prospects. The offensive and defensive lineman out of Georgia was the latest prospect to receive the good news.

"It was all smiles," Webb told Maize & Blue Review upon receiving the offer. "Coach Partridge was talking to me and my teammate Deuce Geralds and he offered, it was exciting because Michigan was one of the first football teams I’ve ever started liking."