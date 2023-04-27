2026 OL/DL Katrell Webb 'all smiles' after receiving Michigan offer
Michigan is the latest program to offer 2026 two-way lineman Katrell Webb this week, with the offer something that he was very excited to receive.
Linebackers coach Chris Partridge has been busy this week traveling around the country extending offers to prospects. The offensive and defensive lineman out of Georgia was the latest prospect to receive the good news.
"It was all smiles," Webb told Maize & Blue Review upon receiving the offer. "Coach Partridge was talking to me and my teammate Deuce Geralds and he offered, it was exciting because Michigan was one of the first football teams I’ve ever started liking."
Webb doesn't know much about Partridge as the conversation he had with him at his school was the first form of communication with him. However, he calls Partridge 'a very respectable coach.'
Outside of learning more about the staff, Webb is hoping to get a greater sense of what is like as a player in the program.
"I know that they have great facilities, great coaching, great fans and that they produce great talent at my positions," Webb said. "Moving forward, I want to learn how people who play my positions impact the team and how they are impacted by the program and learn about the relationships they build with their recruits."
Webb is hoping to make a trip to Ann Arbor sometime in the near future but does not have a timeline set.