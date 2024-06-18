The fringe five-star prospect according to Rivals' rankings made his announcement official on Tuesday after a weekend unofficial visit to Ann Arbor.

Michigan Football got another big bump to its recruiting momentum. This time landing its quarterback for the 2026 class with the commitment of Brady Hart.

Hart is the #3 ranked quarterback and a top 50 player overall in the 2026 class.

The Florida native is coming off a season where he threw 65.9% for 3,759 yards with 41 TDs and 11 INTs.

U-M's 2025 QB commit, Carter Smith, is also from Florida.

Michigan has been seen as a favorite for Hart for a while, as the Wolverine coaching staff had made him a priority.

With Notre Dame and Florida taking other commitments the door was open for the Wolverines.

There was some thought Clemson would be the program to beat after he recently earned an offer but a weekend visit to Ann Arbor allowed Sherrone Moore and Kirk Campbell to close the deal and earn the commitment from Hart.

Hart is Michigan's first commitment in the 2026 class.