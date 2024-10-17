2026 WR four-star Jaylen Pile commits to Michigan

Michigan got its first 2026 commit since the summer, with WR Jaylen Pile announcing his commitment to the Wolverines.

Pile chose Michigan over Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin, and Virginia Tech. Oklahoma and Texas offered in June.

Pile is a speedy outside receiver from Dallas. As a sophomore, he broke onto the scene with 16 receptions for 427 yards and five touchdowns. So far in his junior season, Pile has 35 receptions for 803 yards and four touchdowns.

Pile is the third commit in the 2026 class, joining QB Brady Hart and DB Brody Jennings.