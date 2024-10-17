Advertisement

How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Illinois

How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan take on Illinois.

 Josh Henschke
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Keys to success against the Illini

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

 Dennis Fithian
INTEL: Competition at RT heating up

M&BR has the latest on the right tackle position as Evan Link is being pushed in practice.

 Josh Henschke
10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Illinois

10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Illinois.

 Josh Henschke
INTEL: Midweek OL chatter

INTEL: Midweek OL chatter

M&BR has the latest on Michigan's status of the OL at the midweek point heading into Illinois.

 Josh Henschke

Published Oct 17, 2024
2026 WR four-star Jaylen Pile commits to Michigan
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

Michigan got its first 2026 commit since the summer, with WR Jaylen Pile announcing his commitment to the Wolverines.

Pile chose Michigan over Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin, and Virginia Tech. Oklahoma and Texas offered in June.

Pile is a speedy outside receiver from Dallas. As a sophomore, he broke onto the scene with 16 receptions for 427 yards and five touchdowns. So far in his junior season, Pile has 35 receptions for 803 yards and four touchdowns.

Pile is the third commit in the 2026 class, joining QB Brady Hart and DB Brody Jennings.

