2026 WR four-star Jaylen Pile commits to Michigan

in other news
How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Illinois
How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan take on Illinois.
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Keys to success against the Illini
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
INTEL: Competition at RT heating up
M&BR has the latest on the right tackle position as Evan Link is being pushed in practice.
10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Illinois
10 numbers to know as Michigan takes on Illinois.
INTEL: Midweek OL chatter
M&BR has the latest on Michigan's status of the OL at the midweek point heading into Illinois.
in other news
How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Illinois
How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan take on Illinois.
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Keys to success against the Illini
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
INTEL: Competition at RT heating up
M&BR has the latest on the right tackle position as Evan Link is being pushed in practice.
Michigan got its first 2026 commit since the summer, with WR Jaylen Pile announcing his commitment to the Wolverines.
Pile chose Michigan over Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin, and Virginia Tech. Oklahoma and Texas offered in June.
Pile is a speedy outside receiver from Dallas. As a sophomore, he broke onto the scene with 16 receptions for 427 yards and five touchdowns. So far in his junior season, Pile has 35 receptions for 803 yards and four touchdowns.
Pile is the third commit in the 2026 class, joining QB Brady Hart and DB Brody Jennings.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram