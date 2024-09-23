2027 OL Layton von Brandt gearing up for fall visits

Layton von Brandt (Photo courtesy of Layton von Brandt)

Class of 2027 offensive lineman Layton von Brandt is ready for a couple of fall visits. The Appoquinimink High School (Middletown, Delaware) standout plans to take a trip to Rutgers on Oct. 12 for the Scarlet Knights' contest versus Wisconsin for the program's "Scarlet Out" game. He also has a visit scheduled to Penn State on Nov. 9. The Nittany Lions host Washington for the 2024 version of the "White Out" game. Additionally, while von Brandt does not yet have exact dates picked out yet, he is in the process of setting up trips to Michigan and West Virginia as well. Ahead of the visits, von Brandt spoke with Rivals to discuss what he is hoping to see on each campus.

A visit to Piscataway is nothing new for von Brandt, as he has been there multiple times already, but he is excited to get back to Rutgers and see head coach Greg Schiano's program in action. "I am looking forward to seeing the environment and game atmosphere at Rutgers," von Brandt said. "I really like the staff and they have treated me very well in my previous visits. I'm just looking forward to seeing what a game is like at SHI Stadium and excited to see the team and how they are coming together." Similarly, von Brandt has visited Penn State many times in the past, but this will be his first time seeing the Nittany Lions compete live in a game. He has built strong bonds with PSU head coach James Franklin and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, and he has a lot of positives things to say about the program. "PSU has been a top school for me since they started recruiting me," von Brandt explained. "I have a very good relationship with Coach Traut and Coach Franklin and I’ve loved their facilities and every experience I’ve had there. This will be my fourth time in Happy Valley, but my first game. I’m excited to attend the biggest game atmosphere of the year in the 'White Out' game. I can’t wait to see it rocking and this visit could go a long way in helping me make my decision on a school." Rutgers, Penn State and and West Virginia have all already offered von Brandt. Additionally, he has scholarship offers from Akron, Boston College, Charlotte, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana and Syracuse.

Layton von Brandt with Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano (Photo courtesy of Layton von Brandt)

The promising offensive tackle prospect took a trip to Morgantown during the spring and is looking forward to potentially seeing the environment at one of West Virginia's games this season. "I visited West Virginia in the spring and had a good time with my older brother, Edge von Brandt, who also was on a recruiting visit with me and I just wanted to get to a game and see what the game atmosphere was all about," he said. Meanwhile, von Brandt is hoping to get to Ann Arbor this fall to watch the defending national champions play and meet Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, offensive line coach Grant Newsome and the rest of the staff. "Michigan, I haven’t had a chance to visit yet and I would be looking forward to meeting the staff in person for the first time," von Brandt said. While the Wolverines have not offered von Brandt just yet, that could certainly change in the future, especially if he makes it to U-M's campus. So far, every team von Brandt has an offer from is recruiting him as an offensive tackle. He is currently listed as an athlete on Rivals, however, and the 6-foot-6, 260-pounder has the versatility to play multiple spots along the offensive line. "As of now all of my 10 offers are as an offensive tackle, but I am always open to playing guard depending on how I develop or what the team needs," von Brandt explained. "I just want to play ball."

Layton von Brandt with Penn State head coach James Franklin (Photo courtesy of Layton von Brandt)