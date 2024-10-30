Advertisement

Published Oct 30, 2024
2027 top-100 QB Peter Bourque gears up for trips to Michigan and Penn State
Ryan O'Bleness  •  Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
It has been a busy sophomore campaign on the field for class of 2027 top-100 quarterback Peter Bourque at Tabor Academy in Marion, Mass.

Bourque has helped lead the Seawolves to a 6-0 start thus far on the 2024 campaign. His focus has been on his high school team, and given that Tabor Academy plays the majority of its games on Saturdays, the young signal-caller is yet to take a visit this fall.

However, that will change this weekend. Bourque will visit Ann Arbor on Saturday to watch Michigan host No. 1-ranked Oregon. He also plans to be at Penn State on Nov. 30 for the Nittany Lions' regular-season finale versus Maryland. He could add another visit or two to his schedule this fall, but that is to be determined.

Bourque spoke with Rivals to preview his visits, give his thoughts on the Wolverines and Nittany Lions, and provide updates on his general recruitment.

He is looking forward to returning to Ann Arbor and experiencing the atmosphere in Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines have not offered the talented quarterback yet, but it won't not be surprising to see that happen in the future.

"I'm fired up to see a great game at 'The Big House,'" Bourque said. "It will be my first time on a college campus for a big-time football game. I am also excited to see a bunch of the coaches. Michigan has not offered, but I am not concerned with when I get an offer. I think it’s very important for schools to complete their evaluations first. Of course I would be thrilled to get a Michigan offer someday."

