2027 top-100 QB Peter Bourque gears up for trips to Michigan and Penn State

It has been a busy sophomore campaign on the field for class of 2027 top-100 quarterback Peter Bourque at Tabor Academy in Marion, Mass.

Bourque has helped lead the Seawolves to a 6-0 start thus far on the 2024 campaign. His focus has been on his high school team, and given that Tabor Academy plays the majority of its games on Saturdays, the young signal-caller is yet to take a visit this fall.

However, that will change this weekend. Bourque will visit Ann Arbor on Saturday to watch Michigan host No. 1-ranked Oregon. He also plans to be at Penn State on Nov. 30 for the Nittany Lions' regular-season finale versus Maryland. He could add another visit or two to his schedule this fall, but that is to be determined.

Bourque spoke with Rivals to preview his visits, give his thoughts on the Wolverines and Nittany Lions, and provide updates on his general recruitment.