2028 edge rusher Jackson Vaughn is already getting a lot of attention

Jackson Vaughn is only in the midst of his freshman season at Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey, but the 2028 edge rusher has already caught the attention of several programs.
Vaughn's scholarship offer count is already into the double-digits, as he has already received offers from Boston College, Central Michigan, Georgia Tech, Marshall, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Texas A&M, USC and West Virginia.
He recently took visits to Penn State and Michigan, and has a couple other schools he would like to check out this fall.
Vaughn spoke with Rivals to run down his visits and provide an update on where his recruitment stands in the early stages.
The Penn State visit on Oct. 5 was an experience that Vaughn won't forget. He has been building bonds with PSU head coach James Franklin, defensive line coach Deion Barnes and recruiting coordinators Khalil Ahmad and DJ Bryant.
"I really enjoyed my visit at Penn State," Vaughn said. "I was very comfortable speaking with the coaches, players and members of the football staff. In fact, I was already familiar with some of the coaches and recruiting staff from camping at PSU this summer. I feel like I’m building good relationships with each of those individuals (Coach Franklin, Coach Deion Barnes, Khalil Ahmad and DJ Bryant). The hospitality that PSU provided during my visit was top notch. I was very impressed with the people, facilities and the culture at Penn State. I truly felt welcomed and valued."