Advertisement

in other news

INTEL: Early-week OL chatter

INTEL: Early-week OL chatter

M&BR has the latest on Michigan's banged-up OL coming out of the bye week.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
BET: Michigan at Illinois Odds & Lines

BET: Michigan at Illinois Odds & Lines

Bettings odds and lines for Michigan's home matchup against Minnesota.

 • Trevor McCue
Subscriber Chat 10/14: Ask us anything!

Subscriber Chat 10/14: Ask us anything!

Join M&BR subscribers inside The Den for a weekly chat!

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
Sherrone Moore provides updates on banged up offensive line

Sherrone Moore provides updates on banged up offensive line

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore gives an update on the health of the offensive line.

 • Brock Heilig
Everything Sherrone Moore said during his pre-Illinois press conference

Everything Sherrone Moore said during his pre-Illinois press conference

Everything Michigan HC Sherrone Moore said during his pre-Illinois press conference.

 • Josh Henschke

in other news

INTEL: Early-week OL chatter

INTEL: Early-week OL chatter

M&BR has the latest on Michigan's banged-up OL coming out of the bye week.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
BET: Michigan at Illinois Odds & Lines

BET: Michigan at Illinois Odds & Lines

Bettings odds and lines for Michigan's home matchup against Minnesota.

 • Trevor McCue
Subscriber Chat 10/14: Ask us anything!

Subscriber Chat 10/14: Ask us anything!

Join M&BR subscribers inside The Den for a weekly chat!

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 15, 2024
2028 edge rusher Jackson Vaughn is already getting a lot of attention
circle avatar
Ryan O'Bleness  •  Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@ryanobleness

Jackson Vaughn is only in the midst of his freshman season at Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey, but the 2028 edge rusher has already caught the attention of several programs.

Vaughn's scholarship offer count is already into the double-digits, as he has already received offers from Boston College, Central Michigan, Georgia Tech, Marshall, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Texas A&M, USC and West Virginia.

He recently took visits to Penn State and Michigan, and has a couple other schools he would like to check out this fall.

Vaughn spoke with Rivals to run down his visits and provide an update on where his recruitment stands in the early stages.

The Penn State visit on Oct. 5 was an experience that Vaughn won't forget. He has been building bonds with PSU head coach James Franklin, defensive line coach Deion Barnes and recruiting coordinators Khalil Ahmad and DJ Bryant.

"I really enjoyed my visit at Penn State," Vaughn said. "I was very comfortable speaking with the coaches, players and members of the football staff. In fact, I was already familiar with some of the coaches and recruiting staff from camping at PSU this summer. I feel like I’m building good relationships with each of those individuals (Coach Franklin, Coach Deion Barnes, Khalil Ahmad and DJ Bryant). The hospitality that PSU provided during my visit was top notch. I was very impressed with the people, facilities and the culture at Penn State. I truly felt welcomed and valued."

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In