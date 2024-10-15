2028 edge rusher Jackson Vaughn is already getting a lot of attention

Jackson Vaughn is only in the midst of his freshman season at Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey, but the 2028 edge rusher has already caught the attention of several programs.

Vaughn's scholarship offer count is already into the double-digits, as he has already received offers from Boston College, Central Michigan, Georgia Tech, Marshall, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Texas A&M, USC and West Virginia.

He recently took visits to Penn State and Michigan, and has a couple other schools he would like to check out this fall.

Vaughn spoke with Rivals to run down his visits and provide an update on where his recruitment stands in the early stages.