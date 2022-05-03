22 IN '22: Wolverines to Watch: #19 - DB/WR Mike Sainristil

Every Tuesday until the season begins TMBR will be counting down the "22 in '22 Wolverines to Watch". These are the twenty-two players with the best chance to make an impact ranked by their potential impact. THE LIST: #22 DB Will Johnson | #21 OL Zak Zinter | #20 DL Kris Jenkins | #19 DB/WR Mike Sainristil

#19 DB/WR Mike Sainritil

As a Recruit

Mike Sainristil was a 3-star athlete out of Massachusetts. Sainristil was a contributor on both sides of the ball in high school. In his senior season he registered 6 interceptions on defense, 32 catches for 792 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense and rushed for 290 yards and 5 touchdowns. Originally recruited by Don Brown to play defense, when Sainristil arrived in Ann Arbor he was given the choice by Michigan coaches and he said he preferred offense. Considered by many scouts as undersized at 5'9" 175lbs they were skeptical of his ability to have an impact. They were wrong.

Career at Michigan

Sainristil found his way onto the field as a wide receiver and special teams contributor from the start of his freshman season at Michigan. He would play in all 13 games accumulating 8 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown he scored against Notre Dame. Sainristil was a consistent favorite of the coaching staff for his physicality on the field. While he showed flashes catching the ball in limited action, his blocking skills stood out in all phases. In 2020 Sainristil would start multiple games as the team's slot receiver. His contributions at WR would continue to come mostly in the run game as a blocker only catching 7 for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns. He continued to be a vital contributor on special teams. With the injury of Ronnie Bell in 2021, Sainristil's role continued to expand on offense. He was able to hold off younger players looking to earn playing time because of how integral he was to the run game. Still a receiving threat, Sainristil grabbed 22 receptions for 312 yards in his junior season. He was also used as a returner as well as in his previous roles on special teams.



2022 Expectations

With a crowded WR room of skilled WR and the return of Ronnie Bell, there was chatter Sainristil's role may be diminished in 2022 or even more drastic changes were coming. TMBR heard early in the spring that Sainristil was getting run on the defensive side of the ball in spring practice. READ: Mike Sainristil Working at Corner; Could Play Three Ways With Vincent Gray a surprise departure and the secondary dealing with multiple injuries impacting depth. Sainristil spent spring practicing and meeting with corners, wide receivers, and special teams. Initially considered an experiment, Sainristil immediately impressed new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. “Just on both sides of the ball," Minter told Jon Jansen on In The Trenches. "He plays with a level of toughness and maturity. He’s a really good football player. I think he’s a guy you could put anywhere. It shows up on special teams how he plays, shows up on offense, and his ability to block and be a role player — but also make plays when he gets the ball in his hands.” Sainristil had an impressive spring camp that culminated with an impressive showing in the Maize and Blue Spring Game. At this point, Sainristil is penciled in as the starting nickel on Minter's defense. Harbaugh made it clear though, that they like what Sainristil does in all phases and expect that to continue. "Project him as a two-way player, maybe a three-way player," Harbaugh said. The theme of this Michigan team since 2020 has been versatility. Coaches finding ways to get the most out of skilled players to help the team win. Possibly no one embodies that mentality more than Mike Sainristil. When asked about the move to defense Sainristil said, "I'll do whatever for this team. You could put me at center, I'll play center if you need me to."

Comp: Jason Verrett TCU / San Francisco 49ers