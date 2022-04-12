22 IN '22: Wolverines to Watch: #22 - DB Will Johnson

Every Tuesday until the season begins TMBR will be counting down the "22 in '22 Wolverines to Watch". These are the twenty-two players with the best chance to make an impact ranked by their potential impact.

Will Johnson was the prize of the 2022 recruiting class. Ranked 5th overall and the #1 DB in the country. Johnson was an early enrollee for Michigan and participated in 2022 spring practices. Johnson is the son of former Michigan DB Deon Johnson.

On Johnson's potential, passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale said, “Will Johnson is a very talented player. He’s young, these guys, the freshmen going through the grinder right now, it’s a little, you know, tough on him a little bit, but he’s learned how to fight through it. I can definitely see him in the games this fall, for sure. I think he’ll play his way on the field. He’s a very talented young man and I just want to keep pushing him and keep him humble but also keep him hungry, give him the opportunity to get on-field but understand he’s got to earn it which he has no problem doing.”

Will Johnson is a freshman for the 2022 Michigan Wolverines. Due to his physical build at 6'3" 190lbs and his skill set, Johnson came to Ann Arbor with high expectations. Through spring camp, Johnson has already been impressing his teammates and coaches.

Cornerback is a position with less depth than others for the Wolverines. Returning are likely starters DJ Turner and Gemon Green. With Ja'Den McBurrows injured during spring practices, Johnson has already been allowed to earn his way into the two-deep. Some projected Johnson to earn the starting nickel role, but two-way player Mike Sainristil has played well. Johnson has largely been working on the outside with the corners. His size and range are comparable to departing Vincent Gray, but he has potential in the safety/nickel hybrid role similar to Daxton Hill.

Johnson has already worked his way into a backup role with the corners. He will see the field early in the fall as part of rotations and with good play has the potential to take snaps away from Gemon Green as DJ Turner did in 2021. Coach Clinkscale said the focus for his unit will be converting turnovers in 2022. “Definitely looking for more takeaways from my perspective, and a secondary thing that we left too many opportunities out there. But I want to see guys go take the ball away in high school, because it makes them more natural when they get here to college."

Johnson can be that guy. He was an excellent receiver in high school and an electric returner. He has long-term potential to be a serious playmaker for this defense, someone who can get turnovers and try to score. He adds depth to a position looking for reliable contributors in the short term. His size, length, and speed give him the versatility to cover in the slot, safety zone, or man against some of the bigger receivers in the B1G. Johnson can also be a factor in the run game and get tackles for loss.

He makes the list at #22 because this year's defense wants to focus more on pass defense by being more advanced and dynamic, and Johnson has the opportunity to be a huge part of that transition.