23 To Know In '23: A Look At Next Cycle's Top Michigan Targets

September 1 is officially here. And that means college coaches can directly reach out to prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. The Wolverines are searching for their first junior commit and immediately reached out to recruits when the clock struck midnight. Here is a quick look at 23 recruits to know for next cycle.

QB Dante Moore, Detroit (Mich.) King — Everything starts with Moore. The Rivals100 prospect is Michigan's crown jewel for next cycle and the No. 1 overall prospect on the board. Moore is a phenomenal talent that checks all the boxes at the most important position in football. Landing him is a must, but Michigan will have to fend off Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan State and others. WR Semaj Morgan, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High — An explosive slot receiver, Morgan is a perfect fit for Michigan's speed in space offense. The Rivals250 in-state prospect camped with Michigan this summer, earned and offer and has quickly become a priority target. He will visit Michigan for its home opener this weekend. Ole Miss, Missouri, West Virginia and others are also involved. WR Jalen Brown, Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep — A Rivals100 prospect, Brown is one of the most sought after prospects in the country and a key target for Michigan next cycle. Brown has a special tie to the program as ex-Wolverine Desmond Howard has served as one of his mentors. Brown was on campus this summer and is set to be back for the game against Washington on Sept. 11.

WR Malik Elzy, Chicago (Ill.) Simeon — Michigan was the first program to extend an offer to Elzy, which should pay dividends down the line. A big-bodied outside receiver, Elzy had a phenomenal offseason and was recently rated a four-star recruit. He is at the same high school as ex-Wolverine and current staffer Chris Bryant and plays for the same 7v7 program as U-M commit Tyler Morris. WR Anthony Brown, Springfield (Ohio) High — A Rivals250 prospect, Brown camped with Michigan this summer and earned an offer thanks to his speed and explosiveness. Brown is the ideal slot receiver for Michigan's speed in space offense, so it's no surprise he's high on the board. Brown grew up an Ohio State fan, but the Buckeyes haven't offered, and his interest in Michigan is increasing. TE Walker Lyons, Folsom (Calif.) High — Michigan has a stronger presence in California thanks to new Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan, who is a big reason why the Wolverines are squarely in the mix for Lyons early on. The Rivals100 recruit made an unofficial visit this summer and is looking to get back for a game this fall.

TE Cooper Flanagan, Concord (Calif.) De La Salle — On a similar note, Morgan also has the Wolverines in play for another top California tight end in Flanagan. The four-star prospect made his way to Ann Arbor for an unofficial visit this fall and is very open to leaving the region. Notre Dame is the frontrunner, but Michigan is in his top group. TE Preston Zinter, Lawrence (Mass.) Catholic Central — Zinter is the younger brother of Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter. That family tie will give the Wolverines a big advantage in this recruitment. But there is still some work to be done. The four-star prospect holds several major offers and made visits to schools like Ohio State, Notre Dame and Penn State this summer. OL Luke Montgomery, Findlay (Ohio) High — Ohio State is the perceived favorite for Montgomery, but don't sleep on Michigan. The Wolverines hosted the Rivals100 prospect twice this summer and are building up momentum in his recruitment. New offensive line coach Sherrone Moore has done a terrific job of building up a strong rapport with him early on. Expect Montgomery back on campus this fall.

OL Amir Herring, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High — Michigan extended an offer to Herring extremely early in his process and has made him a wanted man for next cycle. With former high school head coach Ron Bellamy now on staff at U-M, the Wolverines should have the inside track in this recruitment. The Rivals250 prospect visited on multiple occasions this summer and will be back early in the fall. OL Landen Hatchett, Ferndale (Wash.) High — Michigan is working hard to make its mark in the Pacific Northwest and has positioned itself well with Hatchett early on. The three-star prospect is one of the best center recruits in American and was on campus for a visit this summer. Hatchett has already scheduled a return visit with Michigan for the game against Washington on Sept. 11. OL Dylan Senda, Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child — Senda worked out for Michigan this summer and earned an offer at The Big House BBQ last month. The three-star prospect is another high-level center recruit and is high on the Wolverines early on. Senda is from the same high school that produced Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson.

OL Joe Crocker, Nashville (Tenn.) Franklin Road — Michigan is on a hot streak in Nashville, landing Junior Colson and Myles Pollard in back-to-back cycles. Crocker could be next to join the fold. Michigan is high on his mind early on and is close to locking him in for a visit this fall. While he does have some SEC offers early on, Michigan is a very intriguing option. OL Clay Wedin, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day — Wedin made it to Ann Arbor for the BBQ at The Big House last month and is already talking about making a return trip for a game this fall. Ohio State is considered the early favorite for the Rivals250 prospect, but it's clear Michigan has his attention. It's also worth noting that Wedin is very open to leaving thee Southeast. DE Jayden Wayne, Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln — The No. 12 overall prospect in the country, Wayne obviously has a ton of suitors. However, Michigan got him on campus this summer and is working hard to become a major factor in his recruitment. Wayne seems receptive as he is looking to go out-of-region. Wayne is a talented prospect that can play end, edge rusher or even tight end. His athleticism is off the charts.

DE Jalen Thompson, Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech — Michigan has had plenty of success recruiting out of Cass Tech and will look to keep the pipeline going with Thompson. The Rivals250 prospect has the potential to be a standard end or edge rusher at the next level depending on his development. Overall, Thompson might be the most talented in-state recruit behind the aforementioned Moore, and Michigan is right at the top along with rival Michigan State. Edge Trey Wilson, Garland (Texas) Lakview Centennial — Michigan is already in the top group for Wilson, who made an unofficial visit this summer and will be back in Ann Arbor in November. The Rivals250 prospect is in constant contact with analyst Ryan Osborn and is a teammate of 2021 U-M signee Ike Iwunnah. Like Iwunnah, the Lone State State native is more than willing to leave the south. Oklahoma State appears to be U-M's biggest competition early on. Edge AJ Hoffler, College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy — A four-star prospect, Hoffler is on record saying Michigan has the early lead in his recruitment. Hoffler made an unofficial visit this summer and earned an offer while on campus. He is quickly building a strong relationship with the staff and mapping out a return trip. Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Michigan State and others are also involved.

LB Siale Esera, Provo (Utah) Timpview — A Rvals100 prospect, Esera earned an offer from Michigan early on and has a direct tie to the program. His father played high school football with Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua, and the two have remained close friends over the years. That relationship alone will keep Michigan in this race moving forward. Esera is looking to visit this fall. LB Tackett Curtis, Many (La.) High — A Rivals100 prospect, Curtis is a monster linebacker with several major offers from top schools in the south. However, Michigan is a legitimate player here. The Wolverines hosted him for an unofficial visit this summer and will get him back on campus this fall. New U-M safeties coach Ron Bellamy is a Louisiana native and has deep ties in The Boot. LB Ta'Mere Robinson, Pittsburgh (Pa.) Brashear — A Rivals100 prospect, Robinson can play outside linebacker, defensive end or edge rusher at the next level. He has already been to Michigan on a couple of different occasions and has the Wolverines high on his list along with Notre Dame, Penn State, Ohio State and others.