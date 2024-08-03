28 days to Michigan Football: Benjamin Hall ready for breakout?
Benjamin Hall was the star of last year's Maize vs Blue Spring Game. With injuries and rehab limiting many of Michigan's backs, including Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, Hall took full advantage of the additional opportunities and was positioned in an RB3 battle with Kalel Mullings heading into fall camp.
Hall got two carries in Michigan's home opener against East Carolina but wouldn't play again for another six weeks. Turf toe on each foot took Hall out of action and turned his potential freshman breakout season into a redshirt year.
Against Indiana, Hall would return and show exactly why people were so excited about him with 9 carries for 58 yards. 4 more carries against Michigan State and Hall's season was done.
Healthy and back for his sophomore season, Hall is once again positioned to battle for RB3 reps in fall camp.
Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings are likely RB1 and RB2, if not RB1A and RB1B, but there are carries available behind them. Hall is battling veteran Tavierre Dunlap for that RB3 role. Hall and Dunlap are 5'11" 235 lbs and 6'0" 229 lbs, respectively. They are big backs who can thrive in Michigan's power-run scheme. Arriving for fall camp, freshman Jordan Marshall will also be looking to climb the depth chart quickly.
Hall's running style is special, which has so many people excited about his potential. I hate comparing anyone to Blake Corum, but what made Corum so good was his combination of patience, vision, cuts, and lower body strength. He could manipulate defenders with movement and then fight through to always get the extra yards when contact approaches.
Hall will get more if he can do this consistently with his early opportunities. It is exactly what Michigan's offense needs to be successful. Whether Hassan Haskins in 2021 or Corum in the last two seasons. The ability to get the extra yards on first down carries to keep the offense on schedule, get tough first downs on 3rd and 4th and short, and get the long runs when the lane is available.
There is no question that this year is set to be the year of Donovan Edwards. Will he be a 25+ carry a game? Most likely not. That means a chance for someone like Hall to not only carve out a huge role this year but set themselves up to be in the RB1 conversation in 2025.
