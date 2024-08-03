Benjamin Hall was the star of last year's Maize vs Blue Spring Game. With injuries and rehab limiting many of Michigan's backs, including Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, Hall took full advantage of the additional opportunities and was positioned in an RB3 battle with Kalel Mullings heading into fall camp.

Hall got two carries in Michigan's home opener against East Carolina but wouldn't play again for another six weeks. Turf toe on each foot took Hall out of action and turned his potential freshman breakout season into a redshirt year.

Against Indiana, Hall would return and show exactly why people were so excited about him with 9 carries for 58 yards. 4 more carries against Michigan State and Hall's season was done.

Healthy and back for his sophomore season, Hall is once again positioned to battle for RB3 reps in fall camp.

Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings are likely RB1 and RB2, if not RB1A and RB1B, but there are carries available behind them. Hall is battling veteran Tavierre Dunlap for that RB3 role. Hall and Dunlap are 5'11" 235 lbs and 6'0" 229 lbs, respectively. They are big backs who can thrive in Michigan's power-run scheme. Arriving for fall camp, freshman Jordan Marshall will also be looking to climb the depth chart quickly.







