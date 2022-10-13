Michigan football hosts Penn State for Week 7 matchup between two top-10 teams. The No.5 Wolverines (6-0, 3-0) are hot off a 31-10 road win at Indiana (3-3, 1-2), while the No. 10 Nittany Lions (6-0, 3-0) are coming off a bye week following a 10-point home win over lowly Northwestern (1-5, 1-2). James Franklin & Jim Harbaugh are always a treat individually, but together, on the same field, it can be a spectacle for many reasons. Here are five key storylines to know before Michigan & Penn State clash.

Michigan's DL vs. Penn State's OL

Rather than individual performance, this matchup could ultimately be the X Factor. Michigan's defensive line is again surging and playing at an elite level with the beef of its Big Ten schedule approaching. Against Indiana last week, the defense totaled 7 sacks and 10 tackles for loss, most of that pressure forced by DE Mike Morris' breakout performance. The senior captain had an 83.8 overall pass rush grade and an 86.5 grade in true pass rush sets, both a team-high. His 7 tackles, 4 hurries, 2 QB hits, and a sack justify the grade. Michigan is getting routinely strong performances from DT Mazi Smith, whose numbers would be absurd if not for the attention he draws from double teams. Forcing teams to scheme around Smith, arguably Michigan's best talent on defense, is opening the door for others, like Morris & transfer DE Eyabi Okie, to shine in more advantageous matchups. Penn State's offensive line has two solid linemen, but the rest do a miserable job protecting QB Sean Clifford, especially on passing downs.

(All grades via PFF)

PFF Pass Block Grades (True Pass Sets) Player Grade LT Olumuyiwa Fashanu 86.3 LG Landon Tengwall 26.2 C Juice Scruggs 86.3 RG Sal Wormley 34.7 RT Caedan Wallace 45.0

PFF Pass Block Grades (All Pass Plays) Player Grade LT Olumuyiwa Fashanu 56.4 LG Landon Tengwall 60.0 C Juice Scruggs 68.7 RG Sal Wormley 66.1 RT Caedan Wallace 45.0

Michigan's defensive pressure could be a drive-ruiner for James Franklin's offense all day. And for all the talk surrounding Penn State's talented running back room, its 58.9 run block grade (80th) is an obvious advantage for Michigan's defensive line, the second-highest graded run defense grade (92.0) in college football.

What will Michigan's offensive script look like?

We've seen Michigan's game plan go various ways on offense this season. Co-coordinators Sherrone Moore & Matt Weiss can be unpredictable and very predictable. There's no in-between. While we know since they like to scheme around the mismatches, their playbook has weekly variables. But against Indiana, whose pass defense went into the game ranked below 100th, QB J.J. McCarthy averaged under 9 yards per target. Having your expected future superstar gunslinger throw underneath all day against a Hoosier defense that was shelling to sell out on the run is arguable, especially considering the talent is there. If you take a step back, despite his obvious talents, it's not shocking to see McCarthy attempt fewer deep throws, considering how many he's missed through five starts. Big Time Throws- a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window- is a resourceful metric to see which QBs are making the most difficult throws. McCarthy has only six, 74th-most among starting QBs. There's no debating his raw talent, but the sophomore's play remains a ways away from his ultra-high ceiling. Now, Michigan's play-calling could do him favors. McCarthy's 128 dropbacks are 110th among QBs. In his limited opportunities to throw the ball, he's been tremendous with precision and accuracy, evidenced by his 78.3% completion percentage, the best in the country. But he hasn't made the BTTs, almost exclusively by overthrowing open targets. After throwing his first interception of the season last week, McCarthy completed his subsequent 10 passes, including two touchdown throws. He had season highs in pass attempts (36) and yards (304). Is Michigan unlocking him? Or will it rely on Blake Corum to have another 30-plus carry day against a Penn State defensive line with an excellent pass rush?

Is Penn State's defense good?