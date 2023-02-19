Michigan defensive back group loses some top-end talent at the cornerback position but has plenty of returning faces at safety as well as the Wolverines' clear-cut number-one corner in Will Johnson. What does the position look like heading into spring? Here are our three questions surrounding the defensive backs as spring practice nears.

1. Who backs up Will Johnson?

We know what Will Johnson is and his ceiling. The biggest question mark out of his group is who steps up and takes the CB2 role to back him up? The Wolverines have plenty of options to try out but none that are experienced enough to automatically assume what the depth chart looks like. Does Mike Sainristil vacate his slot position where he excelled last season to back up Johnson? Or does the defensive coaching staff someone like Ja'Den McBurrows steps up and assumes a starting role coming out of spring? McBurrows is one of a number of intriguing options the Wolverines have at corner. Damani Dent, Keon Sabb, Zeke Berry, Kody Jones, and Myles Pollard are just a few young names that could potentially play at either safety or defensive back. The Wolverines will also have Cameron Calhoun and Jyaire Hill early enrolled and with the team during spring. There are options to be had but the experience is at a premium. Can someone step up during spring?

2. Does Amorion Walker stick at corner?

Amorion Walker is another intriguing option that will likely see time at both wide receiver and at corner during spring. Playing both ways during his freshman season, does his path to playing time show that cornerback is the spot for him? A 6-foot-4 cornerback that can keep up with wide receivers to go along with Johnson who sits at 6-foot-2 would be quite the duo and something that Steve Clinkscale would have zero issue playing together is Walker shows enough to warrant a permanent switch to corner. Again, much like the question listed above, another intriguing name that has very little experience so far.

3. Does Rod Moore take a leadership role?