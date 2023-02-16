The new Michigan defensive scheme in 2021 was led by the EDGE position. It was the most obvious change fans could see, with Aidan Hutchinson often standing in the end position, and David Ojabo lining up wide outside of tackles. In 2022, a committee approach led by Mike Morris saw the Michigan defense as a whole generate more sacks, but far less came from the EDGE. Heading into 2023 the EDGE position is filled with potential but also quite a bit of unknowns. With spring practice on the horizon, the EDGE is one of the more intriguing groups on the roster. These are three questions surrounding the players and future of the EDGE position in 2023.

1. Does Michigan have its next Hutchinson or Ojabo?

Michigan's biggest question after the 2021 season was likely who replaces Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo? With Mike Morris and his 7.5 sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss heading to the NFL, you could argue the question still remains heading into 2023. While the committee approach of the 2022 defense generated more total sacks early in the season, the pace slowed in the back half. Michigan also didn't have the "go-to" pass rushers in clutch moments. Morris' 7.5 sacks led EDGE rushers while the next closest was Eyabi Okie with 2.5. Their combined 10 sacks far less than the 25 posted by Hutchinson and Ojabo. At one spot, the attention goes to Braiden McGregor. McGregor has gotten Hutch comps since high school, but after a serious knee injury in his senior season of high school, his development has come slowly. McGregor improved throughout the season and showed real flashes. At full health, and with an offseason at the top of the depth chart he could be in a for a big season. Another name to watch here is sophomore Derrick Moore. Moore simply looks the part and is likely to benefit from his second full college offseason as well. Neither may be able to reach Hutchinson level production, but as a rotational pair they could be dangerous. On the opposite end at the rush EDGE, Eyabi Okie has transferred out and Josaiah Stewart has transferred in. Stewart had 13 sacks playing the EDGE for Coastal Carolina in 2021. He played more of linebacker role in 2022 and saw his numbers drop. He is a perfect fit for Michigan defense, his versatility will be valuable. He should have every opportunity to get after the quarterback and get double digit sacks in 2023.

2. Will there be depth?

Mike Morris is headed to the NFL while Taylor Upshaw (Colorado) and Eyabi Okie (Charlotte) have transferred. Previously mentioned Braiden McGregor, Derrick Moore, and new addition Josaiah Stewart are expected to be the top 3 at the EDGE along with Jaylen Harrell. Harrell has played more of a SAM linebacker role in the defense, but he may see his role adjusted slightly in 2023. Behind them is where things get interesting. In terms of upperclassmen depth, there isn't much. Juniors TJ Guy, Tyler McLaurin, and Kechaun Bennett will compete for snaps in 2023. Guy was expected to potentially make an impact in 2022 after a strong spring but didn't see much beyond mop up duty. Still, he led this group by a wide margin with 47 snaps compared to 6 for Bennett and 3 for McLaurin. Despite the low snap share, I like McLaurin to break from this group. He was converting from LB last season and has needed to bulk up quite a bit since arriving in Ann Arbor. Likely to be at 240lbs this spring, he could be the name to watch. The Wolverines also have a crop of freshmen who will be looking to crack the two-deep in 2023. The top of that group is Enow Etta. Another multi-sport athlete showing up physically ahead of most freshmen, Etta is the readiest in terms of technique and being able to contribute. Cameron Brandt was a February flip from Stanford, and an interesting prospect. Brandt played all over the defensive line and could end up at defensive tackle, but he doesn't have the size for that right now. A bit of tweener, reminds of Kris Jenkins in many ways. Along with French prospect Aymeric Koumba, Brandt is raw and likely not ready to contribute early.

3. Could Michigan's scheme change in 2023?