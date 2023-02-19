Michigan will have to place a handful of players on the defensive line heading into the season, most notably Mazi Smith on the interior who demanded much of the attention of offensive linemen a season ago. Where do the Wolverines go from here? Can two names in particular take the next steps to become stars? Here are our three questions surrounding the Wolverines' interior DL as spring practice nears.

1. Where does Mason Graham go from here?

It's not often that a true freshman can have an immediate impact on any interior line, whether it's on offense or defense, but Mason Graham did just that last year but making his presence felt on the interior. Graham took advantage of the Wolverines' excellent defensive line play and made plays himself when it counted when guys like Mike Morris or Mazi Smith demanded double or triple teams. With both players no longer with the program and offenses starting to scheme around him, can Graham expand on a successful freshman season and build on what he started? With the way he played and his technique at such a young age, all signs point to Graham taking a big step forward for the defensive line this season.

2. Can Kris Jenkins be the next big thing?

Michigan scored a major win during the offseason with Kris Jenkins announcing his return to Ann Arbor for another season. With his decision to forgo the NFL Draft, does he become the NFL-caliber type of player that he showed flashes of last season? Clearly "the guy" on the defensive line, he will be demanding much of the attention from offensive linemen alongside Mason Graham. Despite that, Jenkins has the skills to be the next All-American defensive lineman at U-M.

3. Where is the depth coming from?