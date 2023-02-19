During the first half of the season, the linebackers were considered the weaker part of the Michigan defense—even coaches acknowledged publically concerns about the group in pass coverage. By season's end, Junior Colson and Michael Barrett were making plays as big as any other defender. The group was light on depth at the start of 2022 and it only got worse with what would be a season-ending hamstring injury for Nikhai Hill-Green at the start of the year. Now heading to 2023, depth is no concern. Colson and Barrett are back, Nikhai Hill-Green is healthy, Jimmy Rolder came on late in his freshman season, and Michigan added Ernest Hausmann in the transfer portal.

1. New old coach, old new scheme?

For the last two seasons, the linebackers have been led by George Helow. Michigan and Helow mutually decided to go separate ways and the Wolverines added a familiar face with Chris Partridge. Patridge coached at Michigan from 2015-19, coaching linebackers in 2016 and 2017. In 2016 Michigan's three leading tacklers were linebackers with Ben Gedeon, Mike McCray, and Jabrill Peppers. In 2017, three linebackers led the way with Devin Bush, McCray, and Khaleke Hudson. Where Partridge's groups thrived was in tackles for loss. Each linebacker had double-digit TFL in those two seasons. Compare this to last season where Colson and Barrett combined for 11. Now, this is at least partly a change in defensive scheme, away from Don Brown's boom or bust to Minter's bend don't break. However, one topic we have discussed heading into spring is the potential for a scheme adjustment in 2023. Michigan could look to the linebacker group to create more pressure this year, and if they do Chris Partridge is the coach to make it happen.



2. Who leads this group?

It is at least somewhat obvious Michael Barrett is the leader of the linebackers. It would not be a shock to see him voted captain this fall. Michigan's turnaround has been about culture as much as anything, with players like Aidan Hutchinson and Mike Sainristil leading the way. It is hard to think of a player that better represents that culture than Michael Barrett. His role on the field is more complicated this season. Junior Colson was a freshman breakout in 2021 and moved to MIKE LB in 2022 to replace Josh Ross. It was a learning experience for Colson, who found himself out of place at times, especially in coverage. Barrett, a former Viper LB in Don Brown's defense, became the starting WILL with the injury to Nikhai Hill-Green. Colson led the team by a significant margin in tackles with 101 and to Barrett's 72. Colson could be poised for a big step up in his junior season, but Barrett's experience will no doubt keep him a factor. Or, could it be someone else?

3. Limited to loaded, how does Michigan rotate?