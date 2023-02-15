Michigan is likely to have the strongest quarterback position group in the Big Ten conference when the season rolls around as J.J. McCarthy will be going through his first offseason as the full-time starter. No questions about who plays when and no eyes on the backup quarterback, this is officially McCarthy's show and there is excitement abound to see where McCarthy can grow. Before that can happen, though, the Wolverines will be going through spring practice to see where the team will be heading into the summer. Here are our three questions surrounding the quarterback position as spring practice nears.

1. What will a full offseason of J.J. McCarthy as a starter look like?

First of all, U-M is hoping that the first offseason with McCarthy as the clear-cut starter is a healthy one as he will be participating in a full spring instead of a shortened one as he dealt with shoulder issues last spring. Whether the shoulder impacted the slow start the Wolverines had in the passing game is likely to be unknown, the focus is on the future as this is McCarthy's team, no questions asked. The expectation is for McCarthy to continue to work on his overall game and to help ease the younger players along as most of the workouts in the offseason are player-led outside of spring. This offseason is expected to be a big one for McCarthy. The pressure is on his shoulders alone and that's where he thrives. A strong, and healthy, offseason could lead to a big year for him on the field.

2. Who is the backup?

Last season, the Wolverines were fortunate enough to have two starter-caliber players on the depth chart and had planned on playing both until McCarthy proved he could become the full-time guy. This year, the hope is that you will never see the backup unless they're playing in garbage time minutes with the game in hand. Losing McCarthy would be the Wolverines' worst-case scenario of the season but you do need someone who, at the very least, will be able to go in when their number is called. Who would that guy be? U-M will more than likely let Jack Tuttle and Davis Warren duke it out for the No. 2 role and then let the other guy play the No. 3 role. In this day of the transfer portal, it's difficult to find a quarterback who would accept a guaranteed backup role without much shot of seeing the field. In the case of Tuttle, who has plenty of experience, they found exactly that. Tuttle's experience and stats aren't going to jump off the page at you, the most he's thrown in a single season is 423 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions. However, you have at least someone who has been around the college game for quite some time and would understand a new offensive scheme. Tuttle's experience could also ease along Davis Warren, a former walk-on turned scholarship player who has had an interesting path to Ann Arbor. There are some in U-M circles that consider Warren a starter at most schools in the conference, so the possibility of him becoming a starter at U-M once McCarthy departs the program, whether that's at the end of this season or next, is there. In a perfect world, Warren would grasp the backup role and help push McCarthy along in practice.

3. What does the development of Alex Orji and Jayden Denegal look like?