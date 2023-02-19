1. Who replaces Jake Moody?

The biggest question mark surrounding the entire special teams unit is who replaces Jake Moody and living with the weight of having massive shoes to fill. While there aren't any clear-cut names yet, someone like Tommy Doman could take over kicking duties in the spring. Listed as one of the top kickers/punters in the 2021 recruiting class, Doman's future in Ann Arbor is likely at punter but that doesn't mean that the program would be afraid to play him in both roles if he needed to. It's likely that the Wolverines are looking ahead to the arrival of Adam Samaha in the summer, another talented kicker who will compete for the starting role in fall camp.



2. Can Doman punt, too?

While his kicking duties are still to be determined, Doman is certainly the man to beat as the program's next punter. As mentioned above, Doman was ranked as one of the top punters in his recruiting class and hasn't seen much of the field during his time in Ann Arbor. Heading into his redshirt freshman season, waiting his turn will pay off as he will undoubtedly get the first crack at assuming punting duties for the Wolverines in spring.

3. What's the next step for an elite unit?