With Michigan losing Luke Schoonmaker to the NFL, the Wolverines' tight end position will be younger but also some return some experience that could be looking to make the next step in their careers. Spring is a great time to get a head start with a loaded Wolverine offense returning in 2023. Here are our three questions surrounding the tight end position as spring practice nears.

1. Can Colston Loveland take the next step?

Much was made about Colston Loveland's surge up the Michigan depth chart this season. The true freshman showed that he could be an offensive staple for years to come by showing off his capabilities as a receiving tight end. Outside of that, he still needs some seasoning when it comes to getting involved in the run and pass-blocking game. In order to become the all-around tight end many in Ann Arbor expect him to become, can Loveland take the next step in his development by learning to become a better blocker? Another year in the strength and conditioning program suggests he will make strides in his strength to be able to withstand the Wolverines' more physical running game. Mastering the schemes will go a long way in proving that Loveland can continue his trend to being a high-value NFL Draft prospect in the future. He's a known commodity in the passing game, it's clear what he is becoming there. Honing his craft to tighten up some loose ends will go a long way for the number of snaps he'll see on the field this season.

2. How does AJ Barner factor in?

Michigan secured Indiana's AJ Barner in the transfer portal to add some experience to a room that has inexperience and youth in it. Barner could be the missing link to go alongside Loveland. With Barner a more-polished receiver when it comes to blocking, the Wolverines have an option to put on the field in key downs. While Barner is a qualified blocker, don't forget about his receiving capabilities, too. While the Indiana offense didn't value him in the offense, he is a capable pass-catcher that adds another element to the Wolverines' passing attack. If Barner can develop the way the coaches think he can, Barner and Loveland will be a formidable one-two punch on the TE depth chart.

3. What about everyone else?