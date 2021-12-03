3-star CB Zeke Berry commits to Michigan

Michigan added a cornerback commitment to its 2022 class on Saturday in Concord (Calif.) De La Salle three-star cornerback Zeke Berry.

Coming out of national powerhouse De La Salle, Berry was committed to Arizona when he received his Michigan offer in August.

In October, Berry backed off his commitment to the Wildcats and shortened his list to Michigan & Oregon.

Following a weekend trip to Ann Arbor for The Game, Berry decided on the Wolverines to add to its 2022 class.