3 takeaways from Michigan's 20-15 loss to Indiana

The Michigan Wolverines dropped to .500 on the season with a close loss to the 8th-ranked Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington by a score of 20-15 on Saturday. Here are three takeaways from the game.

What happened to Kalel Mullings in the 1st half?

After emerging as Michigan's lead back through the first six games of the season, opposing defenses have been able to slow Kalel Mullings down on the ground over the past few games. However, in the Michigan State and Oregon games over the past two weeks, it wasn't due to the coaching staff going completely away from him, and his lack of yardage was due to either just getting stopped or getting into situations in the game the offense had to throw more because of being down (against the Ducks). Against the Hoosiers, Mullings hardly saw any time in the first half, getting only one carry for six yards in a half the Wolverines had just 11 yards rushing. On Michigan's opening drive, the offense drove inside the 5-yard line—an area of the field where Mullings has thrived this season. But instead of inserting him in the game, the staff went to Ben Hall with Alex Orji and he got the ball for a 1-yard carry. The Wolverines had to settle for a field goal on the drive and Mullings, Michigan's most physical back, never got a touch in an area of the field he has thrived all year long. Out of all of the puzzling coaching decision this season, that decision was up there as one of the most questionable. In the second half, Mullings did carry the ball times nine times and saw more action, but wasn't in the game after cornerback Zeke Berry set the offense up inside the 10-yard line with an interception early in the third quarter, where the Wolverines again had to settle for three points. When he finally did get the ball inside the 10, he found the endzone in the fourth quarter on two hard third and fourth down runs.

Missed opportunities wastes brilliant 2nd half from defense

The Wolverines' offense, as has been the story all season long, could just not make enough plays and move the ball on a consistent enough basis to allow Michigan to pull off the upset against a top 10 team on the road. Michigan's defense held Indiana to just 18 total yards in the second half while coming up with four sacks from the game, including two from TJ Guy, as Michigan's defensive line overwhelmed the Hoosier up front. The pressure Michigan's front seven was applying made it difficult for Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke to find the time to find receivers downfield. However, settling for two field goals in the redzone and overall inefficiency in the pass and run game did the Wolverines in. Opportunities in the passing game were there for Davis Warren, but too many missed open throws cost Michigan on his way to a 16-of-32 day passing. On the ground, Michigan ran the ball for 69 yards, which was more than what Indiana had, but it wasn't enough in the end.



Zeke Berry is battling and progressing