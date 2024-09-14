3 takeaways from Michigan's 28-18 win over Arkansas State

Michigan football got back to its winning ways on Saturday afternoon with a 28-18 victory over Arkansas State at the Big House. Here are three takeaways from the win.

Wide receivers step up with their blocking

Simply looking at the stat sheet, those who didn't watch this game wouldn't think of the Wolverines' wideouts making much of an impact in this one. From a playmaking and number of receptions standpoint, that is certainly true, although Fredrick Moore did put together a decent game from that standpoint with 38 yards on three catches, along with beating his man on a deep ball late on a missed throw by Alex Orji. But where the Michigan wideouts really showed out was with their blocking, both downfield and near the line of scrimmage, to help the Wolverines' running backs find more space and gain additional yardage. On the offense's opening series, Kalel Mullings found the endzone from 30 yards out on a run play that was aided by a very good block from CJ Charleston after going in motion, along with Peyton O'Leary staying with and holding a block down field near the goal line to help his pave the way for Mullings. Then, on another Michigan touchdown drive later in the second quarter, Charleston laid another great block on a play he was in motion on, with Moore holding a block down the field on a run play that set the Wolverines' up deep in ASU territory. Those types of efforts were consistent with what the wide receivers were able to provide in supporting the Michigan run game all day, which finished with over 300 yards on the ground.

Offensive line finally finds some rhythm

Against Texas last week, the Wolverines never established themselves up front on offense to be able to run the ball with any sort of efficiency. Then, when the score got out of hand in the first half, it forced the Wolverines to have to air the ball out more than they wanted to in attempt to get back into the game. Against the Red Wolves, it was clear Michigan wanted to get back to its roots and establish the running game, especially against an ASU defense that was allowing over six yards per carry to its opponents coming in. Although there was still some pass protection issues at times, the five up front did a nice job of opening up some gaping holes for Mullings and Donovan Edwards. If Michigan were not able to establish the line of scrimmage against this run defense, that would have been a major red flag, and the fact the offensive line was able to win up front in most cases, on a day where the team struggled to throw the ball again, was certainly a positive sign. The rotation of Greg Crippen and Dominick Giudice at center continues to be present, as both played quite a bit as it's clear they are continuing to battle for reps at that spot.

When/if Jack Tuttle is healthy enough to play, it's his turn at QB