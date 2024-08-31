Michigan football opened the 2024 season with a 30-10 win over Fresno State at the Big House on Saturday night. Here are three takeaways from the game against the Bulldogs.

Michigan gets deep into its rotations on both sides of the ball

When Michigan won the national championship last season, a key part of the team's success was its depth on both sides of the ball and the ability for multiple players to step up in key situations, even if they were outside the starting rotations. In game one of the 2024 version of the Wolverines, it seemed like head coach Sherrone Moore wanted to test the depth on both sides of the ball as they did early on last season. Being able to go three and four deep at key positions is valuable and is typically a common theme with championship teams. However, the coaching staff seemed to take the philosophy to the extreme against a Bulldogs team who came to the Big House fully expecting to win. At one point in the second quarter, star Michigan cornerback Will Johnson missed the better part of two consecutive series' before finally getting his number called again, only to get beat by receiver Mac Dalena on a pass to the endzone down the sideline that should have gone for six points for Fresno State. In the secondary, defensive backs Micah Pollard, Aamir Hall, Wesley Walker, Ja'Den McBurrows Quentin Johnson and others all saw meaningful snaps off the bench, along with of course Makari Paige, Zeke Berry, Jyaire Hill and Johnson, who started the game.

With Fresno being a pass-heavy team and the Wolverines playing a lot of nickel to counter that, it makes sense the Wolverines would want to rotate in the back end to keep guys fresh. However, the level to which defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and the staff rotated at those spots could be considered excessive. On the offensive side of the ball, the Wolverines took a similar approach, although rotations on the offensive line—particularly at center and right tackle, where there were close position battles, could be expected. At wide receiver, the third spot was a question mark coming in, and it was Peyton O'Leary who got that nod early on. However, beyond Semaj Morgan and Tyler Morris, Michigan's clear top two receivers coming into the season, Kendrick Bell, C.J. Charleston, Fredrick Moore and O'Leary all saw action. The receiver spot isn't a position the Wolverines are particularly deep at in terms of guys ready to make a big impact, so the deep rotations there were also interesting.



The O-line needs to gel and it needs to happen fast

This one doesn't come as a huge surprise as the Wolverines have had to undergo a full transformation along the offensive line after the departures from last season's team. Dominick Giudice and Evan Link won close battles at center and right tackle, with Myles Hinton (left tackle), Giovanni El-Hadi (left guard) and Josh Priebe (right guard) filling out the remaining spots. Flashing back to last season again, the Wolverines' offense did take awhile for the running game to get going as that offensive line also had to work through some early links. However, that team had J.J. McCarthy to find big completions on third-and-longs and Blake Corum to drive his legs and fall forward for two or three yards even when there wasn't much of an open hole. Obviously, those two players are no longer around, and Michigan cannot afford to live behind the sticks. The offensive struggles (the Wolverines averaged just 4.4 yards per play), weren't solely on the guys up front. The pass catchers, outside of Colston Loveland (who had a monster game) have to get open. The QBs, whether that be Davis Warren or Alex Orji, have to make throws, and everyone has to play their part if this offense plans to be efficient and have success this season.

However, the success of Michigan's offense over the past few years has started up front and it's going to need to start there again this year. The concerning part about the lack of open holes created by the line in the run game is that Fresno didn't seem to play a ton of heavy boxes, although they did crash safeties and corners into the box in certain situations. Against Texas next week, the offensive line and the entire offensive unit as a whole will have to function at a much higher level to have a chance against the Longhorns.

This is still a championship level defense