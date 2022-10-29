3 Takeaways From Michigan's Convincing Win Over Michigan State
It wasn't always pretty, but when it comes to the Battle for Paul Bunyan, it doesn't need to be.
Michigan football found a way to beat Michigan State, 29-7, at home on Saturday under the lights in Ann Arbor, the rivalry's first night game since 2017.
The Wolverines struggled to find pay dirt offensively, but their Heisman-contending running back, Blake Corum, scored twice while eclipsing 1,000 yards rushing on the season.
Defensively, U-M shined, allowing 0 points in the second half while holding the Spartans to 252 total yards.
At 8-0, Jim Harbaugh's team still has all of their preseason goals within reach.
Here are five takeaways from Michigan's first win over Michigan State since 2019.
Blake Corum Is The Offense Right Now
J.J. McCarthy was good. He went 15-of-25 for 167 yards, but failed to put his team in the end zone on four different trips to the red zone that ended in field goals.
Thankfully, Blake Corum still exists & is still very good. Corum still averaged nearly six yards (5.4) per carry at a high volume of 33 carries, scoring the offense's only two touchdowns.
That marks five-straight games with over 100 yards rushing for Corum, who eclipsed 1,000 yards on the season.
While Corum is an unequivocal star, Michigan must find another weapon to finish drives with touchdowns.
Defense Adjusts, Shines Again
After allowing MSU WR Keon Coleman to go for over 100 yards on 4 catches in the first half, the defense adjusted & effectively shut down the Spartan offense in the 2nd half.
At the midway point of the 4th quarter, Coleman & Jayden Reed -- Michigan State's vaunted WR duo -- had combined for one catch & -1 yard.
Of course, in a 29-7 game, Coleman got a big catch, but it came on a drive that ended with zero points late in the game's final frame when Michigan had the game won.
After the Spartans took the lead in the first half, it evaporated & never returned, scoring zero points between their early touchdown & the final whistle.
Mel Tucker Was Humbled
At halftime, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker told ESPN, "Michigan can't cover our wide receivers."
As we know now, the Wolverines did that -- and then some, not forfeiting a single point in the second half.
While Tucker still has a 2-1 edge in the rivalry, he was served a warm piece of humble pie for his halftime comments.
