It wasn't always pretty, but when it comes to the Battle for Paul Bunyan, it doesn't need to be.

Michigan football found a way to beat Michigan State, 29-7, at home on Saturday under the lights in Ann Arbor, the rivalry's first night game since 2017.

The Wolverines struggled to find pay dirt offensively, but their Heisman-contending running back, Blake Corum, scored twice while eclipsing 1,000 yards rushing on the season.

Defensively, U-M shined, allowing 0 points in the second half while holding the Spartans to 252 total yards.

At 8-0, Jim Harbaugh's team still has all of their preseason goals within reach.

Here are five takeaways from Michigan's first win over Michigan State since 2019.