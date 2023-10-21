Another week of Michigan football and another week of junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy being completely dialed in.

Aside from an uncharacteristic three-interception game against Bowling Green in Week 3, McCarthy's play has been nearly flawless as he is putting his throws in the tightest of windows and extending plays to buy time for his receivers to get open when the pass protection breaks down.

McCarthy had three touchdown passes in the first half (he finished the game with 287 yards passing and four touchdowns before being pulled in the third quarter due to the score) against a Spartans defense that never had much of a chance. Two of those touchdown throws were to tight end Colston Loveland—who had himself a game with 79 receiving yards to go along with his two scores, as MSU's defense could not match up with his size and athleticism.

Those two throws in particular to Loveland were put on an absolute rope, with the Michigan quarterback placing the first score to his tight end perfectly on his back shoulder in tight coverage.



On the second scoring play to Loveland, McCarthy threw a seed over the middle that found its way past multiple Spartan defenders and in stride to make it 28-0 Wolverines with 2:54 to play in the second quarter.

Those two touchdowns throws showed McCarthy's ability from the pocket, but his first touchdown throw to receiver Roman Wilson was just as impressive, but this time with McCarthy showing his poise and athleticism by side stepping an MSU blitzer while calmly finding Wilson for Michigan's second score of the game.

Coming into the game against the Spartans, McCarthy ranked second in the nation in passing efficiency, trailing only LSU's Jayden Daniels in that category.

There are a handful of college QBs playing at a high level this season in Daniels, Michael Penix, Bo Nix and Caleb Williams—but McCarthy is right there in the discussion with making his case for the best at his position in the nation with the way he is playing.





