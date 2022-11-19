ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan football narrowly escaped Ann Arbor with a two-point win over Illinois, overcoming a 7-point deficit in the second half. After an injury sidelined Michigan's Heisman contender RB Blake Corum, the U-M offense sputtered but survived, overcoming the Fighting Illini for a two-point win at home. The win puts the Wolverines at 11-0 heading into Ohio State next week, where both teams will play to determine the Big Ten East & potentially a College Football Playoff bid.

Adversity strikes for the first time since Maryland

Michigan hasn't faced adversity since beating Maryland by a touchdown in Week 4. After scoring a touchdown on its first drive, Michigan wouldn't score another for the rest of the game. Ilinois took control of the game in the second half but never jumped to a two-possession lead. Michigan erased a 7-point deficit with nine unanswered points, ultimately winning the game 19-17.



Offensive struggles worsen without Corum, Edwards

Michigan's offense was a nightmare on Saturday. Averaging five yards per play, if you take away its 75-yard opening drive, Michigan totaled 301 offensive yards. Which begs the question, without Corum, what will this offense do? McCarthy didn't register a touchdown & completed only 53% of his passes on 34 attempts.

Death. Taxes. Jake Moody.