The 2023 season for the Michigan Wolverines kicks off September 2 against East Carolina but the work to prepare for the season has already begun. Spring practice is the real start of 2023 as the entire team comes together, returning players, incoming transfers, early enrollee recruits, new coaches, etc. Michigan coaches will be taking macro and micro views of their position groups and the team as a whole. Assessing each group and player, and what needs to be the focus of the summer heading to fall camp. While spring is just the start and hardly anything will be set in stone, for some players what they show in spring can have huge impacts on their summer prep and where coaches believe they will stand come opening kickoff. These are three Wolverines who will have the rest of their offseason shaped the most by how they perform in spring practices.

RB CJ Stokes, Sophomore

CJ Stokes became a fan favorite in Ann Arbor almost instantly with his emotional commitment speech to the Wolverines. Stokes was an underrated prospect, the best offensive player on a high school powerhouse, a 3 time state champion. As a freshman Stokes impressed throughout the 2022 offseason, earning the RB3 role coming out of camp. In Michigan's non-conference schedule Stokes had 22 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown, an excellent start. He would have some ups and downs, finding himself in Mike Hart's doghouse briefly after a fumble against Maryland. Stokes earned his coach's confidence back while building his own confidence back. In November of last year Stokes commented on the situation. “The fumble is the best thing that happened to me this season, as far as locking me in on everything,” Stokes said. “It was everything.” When asked about playing behind Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, he said he didn't see it that way, rather he was there to learn from the great backs, also adding, “I could do better.” Corum and Edwards are back in 2023 and Stokes will once again play behind two of the best backs in the nation, that doesn't mean he doesn't have a huge opportunity this season. Stokes finished 2022 with 273 yards last season in his limited role. Its fair to assume Michigan doesn't want Blake Corum topping 28 carries every game during the Big Ten schedule and would like to get Donovan Edwards more reps in the passing game. Enter CJ Stokes. If Stokes can impress early in spring, he could convince Michigan coaches he is ready for 5-10 carries a game. An offensive gameplan where Stokes is able to spell Corum throughout a game and Edwards is able to get more looks at wide receiver would change the way coaches attack the summer and fall prep. Michigan coaches always viewed Stokes as a five star prospect, a runner similar to former Wolverine Karan Higdon but a more than capable pass catching threat as well. His skill set isn't too far off from Corum and Edwards, which means he is not only the perfect backup but can be the perfect compliment, potentially turning the lightning duo into a trio.

WR/DB Amorion Walker, Sophomore

Another example of Michigan trusting their own eyes over recruiting rankings. Walker's film is impressive, he is simply a freak athlete. Stokes mentioned during his recruitment that he felt Michigan treated him like a 5 star, and Walker is no different. I believe Flipping the 6'4" prospect from Notre Dame was a huge win for the Wolverines coaching staff. Walker was likely underrated because of how thin he was, but you can add weight. You can't teach the speed, agility, and ups he has. There has always been debate about what side of the ball Walker would play on, but Michigan has always included him as part of the "freak show" wide receiver group with Darrius Clemons and Tyler Morris. He got his first catch of his career against UConn but only saw a couple more targets towards the end of the year. However, he also got snaps at cornerback after practicing on that side of the ball during game week preps, reigniting the debate. It is obvious why Walker would excel at wide receiver. He has the speed to get by a defender and then the length and vertical to get over top of any defender. What makes Walker a sleeper at cornerback is his balance. Despite his height, he can get really low. He is quick and agile, meaning he can stay locked in with a corner. Walker's name was trending again recently when cornerback Will Johnson posted a video of Walker completing a reported 6.10 cone drill. Now this wasn't an official time, but for perspective, the fastest time ever recorded at the NFL Combine is 6.28. Much like Mike Sainristil last season, Walker will spend time experimenting on both sides of the ball. Many wondered if depth was pushing the move with Sainristil last season, but he was ultra impressive at nickel and one of the keys of the Michigan defense. Michigan is once again heavy at WR and possibly thinner at CB heading into 2023. Walker has the skills to push at either position. What is important is coming out of the spring, Walker will ideally have one position to focus on. Going into the summer knowing what his role will be would be massive for Walker's development. If he thrives as a defender like Sainristil last season, Walker will inject himself into the CB2 battle. With no other corners with starting experience, Walker would have a real chance to earn the starting job. If he shows he is simply too good at wide receiver and ready to make an impact there, he could crack the top 6 and see serious reps. Michigan desperately tried to turn Andrel Anthony into their deep threat wide receiver last season, and with him off to Oklahoma, that is role Walker could find himself playing in 2023.

QB Alex Orji, Redshirt Freshman

From the time Alex Orji committed to Michigan the conversation has been about what position will Orji switch too. A signing day flip from Virginia Tech, at 6'3" 210lbs Orji is physically impressive. His brothers have been successful linebackers in college, with his sideline to sideline speed could he excel on defense? Orji was recruited as.a dual threat quarterback, a powerful runner who earned Tim Tebow comparisons. This had many wondering if Orji could play the H-Back/TE role at Michigan, where he could get carries lining up in the backfield. Since arriving to Ann Arbor however, Orji has been in the quarterback room. At the spring game in 2022 his physical appearance impressed, as did his ability as a runner. Throwing the ball however he was 1-7 for 35 yards. Look, spring game for a freshman QB, no one was here making drastic conclusions. In season, Orji saw action in mop up duty against Colorado State, scoring his first career touchdown while Robert Griffin III created a viral moment.

He would get three carries against UConn, including an impressive 19 yarder. He would also throw is lone pass of the season against the Huskies. Heading into spring practices in 2023, Orji appears to be in even more impressive physical shape.

