4-star DE AJ Hoffler: Michigan 'closed the gap' with leader Ohio State
Michigan’s victory over Ohio State has given the program positive national media attention and a legitimate shot at a national title run.The impact it's had on recruiting was immediately felt.Despi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news