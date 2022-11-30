4 Wolverines named to First-Team All-Big Ten offense
Michigan had four offensive starters selected to the First-Team All-Big Ten offense on Wednesday afternoon, the conference announced. Blake Corum, Olu Oluwatimi, Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter were all named to the conference's first-team.
Michigan's offensive line has been a strong force in the trenches all season long, and it was proven on Wednesday with the release of the first-team selections. Three Wolverine offensive linemen were named to the All-Big Ten First-Team offense.
To no ones surprise, Blake Corum was selected by both the coaches and the media. Corum was just given the Ameche-Dayne Award, which is awarded to the Big Ten's best running back.
Corum has been running behind, perhaps, the best offensive line in the country, which played a big role in the four players ultimately being selected to the first-team. As many Michigan fans are aware, last year's offensive line won the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the best offensive line in college football. Michigan may be set to bring that award to Ann Arbor for the second straight season, and when you pair that with a Heisman Trophy-contending running back, awards are bound to be given out.
