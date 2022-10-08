Michigan utilized an emphatic second period to cruise to a season-opening victory over Lindenwood on Friday. It would be the first regular season of Brandon Naurato's heading coaching career in Ann Arbor.

The Lions took a 2-1 lead into the period until Mackie Samoskevich netted back-to-back goals, including a powerplay goal, to seize a lead that the Wolverines would not relinquish. U-M would add another three goals by Nick Granowicz, Jay Keranen and Mark Estapa to stretch the lead to 6-2.

Lindenwood added two goals to its tally late in the second period and early in the third to bring the game within two goals.

The Wolverines put the game away once and for all with a goal from Eric Ciccolini midway through the third period to make the game 7-4.

U-M returns to action to face the second leg of the two-game series against the Lions on Saturday, Oct. 8.