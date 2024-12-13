5-star QB Bryce Underwood 'is the real' and ready to make noise at Michigan

NEW ORLEANS -- Bryce Underwood's flip to Michigan is already etched as one of the biggest in this 2025 cycle, which certainly didn't lack fireworks. His decision has instilled a wave of confidence in the future of the Wolverines beginning in January when the five-star quarterback officially arrived on campus. "That's huge for me," said four-star Michigan WR signee Jacob Washington. "As a receiver, being on the receiving end of his passes, he's No. 1 for a reason. He's gonna bring that to Ann Arbor and it's gonna be huge." "Bryce is real deal coming to take heads off his first year," added Jasper Parker, who also inked with the Wolverines last week. "He's gonna be tremendous. He's a top-two draft pick and I don't think he's No. 2. It's gonna be great to play alongside him."





JACOB WASHINGTON WINS MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER IN FINAL HIGH SCHOOL GAME

Washington put an exclamation point on his run at Marrero (La.) Shaw with a huge performance in the state championship game. The four-star WR caught 8 passes for 105 yards and 2 TD, including one before halftime and another to ice the win in the fourth quarter. The Michigan signee came away with Most Outstanding Player honors and the win. "It's every kid's dream to win a state championship," he said. "All of the hard work and dedication since ninth grade. It's a full circle moment." "He's going to Michigan for a reason," E.D. White's Kyle Lasseigne said of the opposing WR. "It's tough to defend those things. He wears you down." Mizzou made a late run at flipping Washington from the Wolverines, which included a visit to Columbia in November. "I have a great relationship with the staff at Missouri, but my recruitment was locked down when I committed to Michigan," he said. "I knew the intangibles Michigan had. It's hard to match that. The school is unmatched."

JASPER PARKER IS 'ONE OF THE THE BEST BACKS IN AMERICA'