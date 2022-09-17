Michigan will play its third and final non conference game against UConn. What feels like the last practice run before a marathon, the Wolverines have answered some big questions so far this season. Some questions remain and some new ones have developed. These are the five storylines to watch as the Wolverines face UConn.

Role Models

For the first time since the end of of the playoff game vs Georgia, we move on from the debate of who should be the starting quarterback for Michigan. JJ McCarthy had a near flawless performance in his first career start leading head coach Jim Harbaugh to name McCarthy the new starter immediately after the game. Now McCarthy leads Michigan, the defending Big Ten Champions with limitless aspirations in 2022. He has handled pressure well, but this will all be new. While the Wolverines again face a weaker opponent, conference play begins next week. This will be the last rehearsal to clean up some of the issues we saw against Hawaii. Like the two timeouts taken when the offense could not get set. We know the arm and leg talent of McCarthy, now he must show the ability to command the offense. Also in a new role is Cade McNamara. As captain McNamara will have to show he can lead in new ways. Last weeks struggles were understandable given the frustration of losing the starting role. Now officially a backup can McNamara return to his reliable and efficient ways? With all the talk of boos from last week will the home crowd cheer Cade, will everyone move on?

Who carries?

Donovan Edwards will miss the game due to injury, but this is precautionary as there is no sense risking him at less than 100%. This makes Blake Corum the clear RB1. Will Michigan give Corum a season high carries in this game? After Corum suffered an injury in 2021, Hassan Haskins had 20+ carries in 6 of the last 7 games. Corum topped 20 carries twice in the first four games last season, but after being dinged against Wisconsin he wouldn’t top the 20 mark again for the rest of the year.

You don’t give Corum 30 carries against UConn, but maybe you test him with some bell cow type drives. See how much he still has left in the tank after. The obvious expectation is more of surprise freshman CJ Stokes. Through two games Stokes has more rushing yards than Edwards and more receiving yards than Corum. He has been impressive in the RB3 role and this is a great opportunity to give the Mike Hart recruit double digit opportunities. In fall camp we heard about AJ Henning getting snaps at tailback. Maybe it’s because Michigan is keeping everything so simple, maybe it’s because the right situation hasn’t come up, but we’ve only seen Henning get one carry and one target. Maybe he lines up as a tailback in this one. Tavierre Dunlap was once in a battle for the RB3 spot but he is now fighting walk on Isaiah Gash for the 4th spot in the depth chart. Both players have 4 rushes so far, but Gash has 51 yards and a touchdown compared to Dunlap’s 12 yards and none. Gash is running fast and hard, another good showing and he may have that spot locked down.

Oh, line

It’s no secret Michigan’s offensive line was rock solid under Sherrone Moore’s first season as OL coach. With three returning starters in Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter, the transfer of Olu Oluwatimi, and the rise of Trente Jones, it looked like the best offensive line in the country was going to get better. While there have been injuries to the left side of the line, the group has not looked incredible to start 2022. Hayes had a nice bounce back after missing his first game. Keegan was up and down filling in at LT but played better at his natural spot at LG. Zinter got beat a few times against Hawaii. And while Jones has shown flashes of strength and athletic ability he has also looked like a first year starter at times. There are some positives in the group. Olu Oluwatimi has been as advertised at center, one of the better run blockers and plugged right in leading the line. Playing after Karsen Barnhart’s injury, Giovanni El-Hadi has played well at LG. Giving Michigan another solid depth piece and future starter. Playing in sync is so crucial for the offensive line, two new starters and injuries have made finding a rhythm tough. You give the starters more run in this one to try and find some cohesiveness. Another inconsistent performance and concern may rise. Anxiousness about a second year OL coach trying to balance his new role as co-offensive coordinator.

Rush Hour

The quarterback competition jam packed the offseason, but the conversation over replacing Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo was in the background. Michigan has talked about a more balanced defense and a committee approach to the pass rush in 2022. In the first game we saw this on full display. Michigan had 9 players contribute to 7 sacks from each position group. Against Hawaii, only Mike Morris registered a sack. The Wolverines also had only 2 tackles for loss after posting 11 against the Rams. Michigan is getting pass rush from the inside this year, with Mazi Smith and Kris Jenkins looking like the best DT duo in the conference, and freshman Mason Graham making an immediate impact. The linebackers and secondary have been able to generate pressure in blitz packages as well. The biggest question still involves the edge. Mike Morris has been very good, but his style of play is much closer to some of the bigger anchor ends Michigan has had under Jim Harbaugh. Jaylen Harrell has been Michigan’s impressive edge rusher after last season where he served as a run down specialist. Taylor Upshaw has played well but is clearly third of the main three group. Where you’d like to see a player make a jump is from the second tier. Braiden McGregor, Eyabi Okie, Derrick Moore, TJ Guy or even a Julius Welschof are in a crowded group that has been heavily rotated in the first two games. Each seemingly has stories as different as their skill sets. The depth is great, but Michigan needs to find a reliable option in the group or if they’re lucky the next Ojabo.

Secondary Primary