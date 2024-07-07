Big Ten Media Days are just over two weeks away, fall camp is less than a month away, and excitement for the 2024 college football season is building quickly. And this offseason in particular, fans will get an early look at 2024 rosters and will even get a chance to play with their favorite team in EA Sports' new College Football 25 video game, which is set to release publicly on July 19.

Needless to say, the hype is high for college football.

With 55 days until Michigan begins its season at home, under the lights against Fresno State, Maize and Blue Review will highlight junior defensive tackle Mason Graham.

The last few years, Michigan has sent only seniors to Big Ten Media Days, and if that trend continues, Graham will not be invited. But Graham's youth has not affected and will not affect his play on the field.

The Anaheim, California, native has established himself as one of Michigan's best and most impactful players. He is projected as a top choice in next year's NFL Draft, and if he lives up to expectations, he will certainly fulfill that projection.

On Sunday, Pro Football Focus named Graham the best returning defensive tackle in all of college football. Here's what PFF said about Graham heading into 2024.

"Graham was excellent in his first year at Ann Arbor, leading all FBS true freshmen interior defensive linemen with an 80.3 PFF grade. He took his game to a whole new level as a sophomore. According to PFF's wins above average metric, he was the fourth-most valuable defensive tackle in the nation and was sixth in that same group with a 15.9% pass-rush win rate. Graham was one of only two interior defensive linemen in the country to finish with top-10 grades as both a pass rusher and run defender. The other was Texas’ T’Vondre Sweat."

Despite the praise from PFF, Graham could be playing with a chip on his shoulder in 2024, as he was left off the Walter Camp preseason All-American first team.

Tennessee's James Pearce Jr., Notre Dame's Howard Cross III, Louisville's Ashton Gillotte and Ohio State's Tyleik Williams.

First team, second team or third team, Graham will be one of the leaders of the reigning national champions in 2024, and he will set himself up nicely to be a top draft choice in 2025.

Graham's bio on NFL Draft Buzz reads, "Graham’s combination of strength, agility, and relentless motor has made him a standout defensive tackle. His ability to disrupt plays, combined with his wrestling background, gives him a unique advantage on the field."

He may not be a Big Ten Media Days representative or a captain for the Wolverines in the first season under Sherrone Moore, but few players on Michigan's roster are as important as Graham.