It's hard to believe Andrew Gentry is already entering his Junior season in Ann Arbor. The Michigan offensive lineman, originally committed to Virginia, graduated high school in 2020. After a two-year mission, Gentry elected to transfer to Michigan and joined the team in 2022.

It's been about getting back into football shape for the last two years for Gentry. The routine of being a college football player, the strength in his body, and the ability to compete for a starting job.

With a record six offensive linemen off to the NFL after the 2023 season, Michigan has opportunities up front. There appears to be a lot of clarity, however, with part-time starter Myles Hinton returning as likely to start at left tackle. The guard positions should be occupied by longtime Wolverine Giovanni El-Hadi and Northwestern transfer Josh Priebe. Greg Crippen has waited his turn at center and is expected to start.

That leaves right tackle, where Gentry and Jeffrey Persi have been the front runners this offseason.

Gentry was the 8th-ranked tackle in the 2020 class, a former top 100 recruit. As he's worked his way up, Gentry has played at multiple spots on the line. Last season, he played snaps at literally every OL position except center.

Persi should not be discounted from the competition, as he has been a valuable piece in the depth chart the last few seasons and has a start at left tackle under his belt. The compelling thing about Gentry is his high ceiling and how quickly we could see him at an elite level.

You'd expect more concern with five new starters on the offensive line, but Michigan is in a unique situation. There won't be youth on the line, and thanks to transfers, they do have some starting experience, and two other players would likely have started on nearly every other team in college football last season.

At right tackle, the question mark, and if the answer ends up being Andrew Gentry, MIchigan may not just have a solid right tackle, they could end up with one of the best offensive lineman in the Big Ten rising in Andrew Gentry.











