 Breaking down the Michigan Wolverines' 2020 football roster by position.
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-10 15:49:08 -0500') }} football

A Complete Breakdown Of Michigan's 2020 Football Roster By Position

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Both the Michigan Wolverines' football team and college programs in general will be faced with a unique personnel situation moving forward, with the NCAA Division 1 Board of Directors having ruled in August to give an extra year of collegiate competition to all fall athletes.

Players who would have been seniors and fifth-year seniors in 2020, for example, can now return to their respective schools once again in 2021, with their presence not counting against their team's 85-scholarship limit.

Attempting to predict what Michigan's roster will look like come next fall is incredibly difficult, seeing as how we don't know which veteran athletes will take advantage of this new rule and return to Ann Arbor, and which will move on and begin their pro careers.

Below is a look, however, at what U-M's current roster looks like and a layout of the team as a whole if they were to somehow hit the gridiron this fall, and takes into account the recent departures of redshirt sophomore right Jalen Mayfield and senior cornerback Ambry Thomas to the NFL.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has compiled a 47-18 record during his five years at U-M. (AP Images)

Quarterback

Michigan Wolverines football QB Dylan McCaffrey
Michigan Wolverines football QB Dylan McCaffrey was a four-star prospect out of high school. (USA Today Sports Images)
Quarterbacks
Player Class Signing Class

Dylan McCaffrey

Redshirt Junior

2017

Joe Milton

Redshirt Sophomore

2018

Cade McNamara

Redshirt Freshman

2019

Dan Villari

Freshman

2020

Michigan's quarterback room should be in outstanding shape for years to come, especially once Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star J.J. McCarthy joins the fold prior to the 2021 campaign.

Both redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey and redshirt sophomore Joe Milton could potentially each still be around in 2021, with one of the two heavily expected to win the starting job the next time the Wolverines take the field.

McCaffrey and Milton were each four-star prospects out of high school, as was Cade McNamara, who will be a redshirt freshman the next time Michigan hits the gridiron.

Running Back

Michigan Wolverines football RB Zach Charbonnet
Michigan Wolverines football RB Zach Charbonnet ran for a U-M freshman record 11 touchdowns last year. (Lon Horwedel)
Running Backs
Player Class Signing Class

Chris Evans

Fifth-Year Senior

2016

Ben Mason

Senior

2017

Christian Turner

Redshirt Sophomore

2018

Hassan Haskins

Redshirt Sophomore

2018

Zach Charbonnet

Sophomore

2019

Blake Corum

Freshman

2020

Just like with the quarterback situation above, Michigan's running back room looks to be in phenomenal shape for the foreseeable future as well. Fifth-year senior Chris Evans and senior Ben Mason — a fullback — will be the only bonafide veterans of the group, with the position's top two contributors — Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins — residing as a sophomore and redshirt sophomore, respectively, in 2020.

Freshman Blake Corum is expected to be a contributor from day one in a Michigan uniform, making it especially exciting to think about what an explosive youngster like him could accomplish in five on-field seasons in a the winged helmet.

Wide Receiver

Michigan Wolverines football WR Mike Sainristil
Michigan Wolverines football WR Mike Sainristil caught a career-best 73 yards last year against Notre Dame. (AP Images)
Wide Receivers
Player Class Signing Class

Nico Collins

Senior

2017

Ronnie Bell

Junior

2018

Giles Jackson

Sophomore

2019

Cornelius Johnson

Sophomore

2019

Mike Sainristil

Sophomore

2019

A.J. Henning

Freshman

2020

Roman Wilson

Freshman

2020

Whether or not senior Nico Collins chooses to stick around for the ensuing campaign will be the primary topic of conversation surrounding Michigan's wide receiver group. The unit as a whole is loaded with youth, with five of the seven members standing as sophomores or younger in 2020.

It seems unlikely that Collins would stick around for two more seasons, but junior Ronnie Bell certainly could, which would continue Michigan's potency at the position alongside the likes of current sophomores Giles Jackson, Cornelius Johnson and Mike Sainristil.

Tight end

Michigan Wolverines football TE Nick Eubanks
Michigan Wolverines football TE Nick Eubanks was a four-star prospect out of high school. (Lon Horwedel, TheWolverine)
Tight Ends
Player Class Signing Class

Nick Eubanks

Fifth-Year Senior

2016

Luke Schoonmaker

Redshirt Sophomore

2018

Erick All

Sophomore

2019

Matt Hibner

Freshman

2020

Fifth-year senior Nick Eubanks seemed quite open to the idea of playing either a winter or spring season when he spoke to the media two weeks ago, which would give U-M a much-needed veteran presence at the spot.

Redshirt sophomore Luke Schoonmaker and sophomore Erick All will likely be the primary contributors at tight end following Eubanks' departure, though both of them are thin on experience.

They have just three combined receptions but are both expected to eventually become productive pass catchers, while freshman Matt Hibner is thought to someday excel as both a blocker and a pass catcher at the position.

Offensive Line

Michigan Wolverines football OL Andrew Stueber
Michigan Wolverines football OL Andrew Stueber started the final two games of 2018 at right tackle. (AP Images)
Offensive Linemen
Player Class Signing Class

Andrew Vastardis*

Fifth-Year Senior

2016

Chuck Filiaga

Redshirt Junior

2017

Joel Honigford

Redshirt Junior

2017

Andrew Stueber

Redshirt Junior

2017

Ryan Hayes

Redshirt Sophomore

2018

Karsen Barnhart

Redshirt Freshman

2019

Zach Carpenter

Redshirt Freshman

2019

Trente Jones

Redshirt Freshman

2019

Trevor Keegan

Redshirt Freshman

2019

Nolan Rumler

Redshirt Freshman

2019

Jack Stewart

Redshirt Freshman

2019

Reece Atteberry

Freshman

2020

Jeffrey Persi

Freshman

2020

Zak Zinter

Freshman

2020
* — Former walk-on now on scholarship

Redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield's early departure to the NFL was a blow here, with U-M now having to replace all five of its 2019 offensive line starters. It's safe to assume redshirt sophomore Ryan Hayes and redshirt junior Andrew Stueber — the two most experienced players along the offensive front — will earn starting jobs the next time the Wolverines hit the field, despite the fact they have just four combined starts between them.

Having an extra year may not pay more dividends at any other spot than it will along the offensive line, seeing as how position coach Ed Warinner faces a complete rebuild with nine of his 14 scholarship players standing as redshirt freshmen or younger.

Defensive end

Michigan Wolverines football DE Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan Wolverines football DE Aidan Hutchinson hails from Dearborn, Mich. (USA Today Sports Images)
Defensive Ends
Player Class Signing Class

Kwity Paye

Senior

2017

Luiji Vilain

Redshirt Junior

2017

Aidan Hutchinson

Junior

2018

Taylor Upshaw

Redshirt Sophomore

2018

Julius Welschof

Redshirt Sophomore

2018

Mike Morris

Redshirt Freshman

2019

Gabe Newburg

Redshirt Freshman

2019

Jaylen Harrell

Freshman

2020

Kris Jenkins

Freshman

2020

Braiden McGregor

Freshman

2020

Senior Kwity Paye and junior Aidan Hutchinson have not yet announced whether they'll stick around in Ann Arbor or pursue their NFL dreams, with the state of the position as a whole largely resting on their shoulders.

Experience is close to nonexistent behind the aforementioned duo, with redshirt junior Luiji Vilain being the next most experienced player of the bunch (despite the fact he has hardly ever seen the field at U-M).

If Paye and Hutchinson both choose to return for at least one more season, it would allow the youngsters behind them on the depth chart to be brought along more gradually and not be thrown into the fire long before they're ready.

Defensive Tackle

Michigan Wolverines football DT Carlo Kemp
Michigan Wolverines football DT Carlo Kemp was named a team captain last year. (AP Images)
Defensive Tackles
Player Class Signing Class

Carlo Kemp

Fifth-Year Senior

2016

Donovan Jeter

Redshirt Junior

2017

Phillip Paea

Redshirt Junior

2017

Jess Speight*

Redshirt Junior

2017

Chris Hinton

Sophomore

2019

Mazi Smith

Redshirt Freshman

2019
* — Former walk-on now on scholarship

Sophomore Chris Hinton's parents had expressed in the past their son may not play in 2020 due to health concerns, which would be a significant blow to the defensive tackle spot as a whole.

Fifth-year senior Carlo Kemp receiving a retroactive redshirt for his freshman campaign of 2016 and being allowed to come back was a massive boost for the position, with the 2019 captain recently telling the media his focus is on helping Michigan win the next time it takes the field (and not the NFL).

Kemp's vocalized love for U-M and uncertain pro future make him the perfect candidate to potentially return to Ann Arbor not only in 2020, but also in 2021 in what would basically be a sixth-year senior season.

Linebacker

Michigan Wolverines football LB Cam McGrone
Michigan Wolverines football LB Cam McGrone started the final 10 games of last season. (AP Images)
Linebackers
Player Class Signing Class

Josh Ross

Redshirt Junior

2017

Michael Barrett

Redshirt Sophomore

2018

Cam McGrone

Redshirt Sophomore

2018

Ben VanSumeren

Redshirt Sophomore

2018

David Ojabo

Redshirt Freshman

2019

Anthony Solomon

Sophomore

2019

Charles Thomas

Redshirt Freshman

2019

Joey Velazquez

Redshirt Freshman

2019

Nikhai Hill-Green

Freshman

2020

William Mohan

Freshman

2020

Kalel Mullings

Freshman

2020

Osman Savage

Freshman

2020

Cornell Wheeler

Freshman

2020

This group is in very good shape heading into 2020, despite the losses of Khaleke Hudson, Jordan Glasgow and Josh Uche from last year's squad. Redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross' return from injury should provide the unit with a boost, while redshirt sophomore Cam McGrone appears primed to become one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten, and perhaps even the country.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect surrounding the depth is what the coaches will do with redshirt freshman David Ojabo, who was converted over from defensive end; early reports have indicated him serving a role similar to the one Uche played the last few years.

Cornerback

Michigan Wolverines football CB Vincent Gray
Michigan Wolverines football CB Vincent Gray hails from Rochester, Mich. (Per Kjeldsen)
Cornerbacks
Player Class Signing Class

Vincent Gray

Redshirt Sophomore

2018

Gemon Green

Redshirt Sophomore

2018

George Johnson

Redshirt Freshman

2019

Jalen Perry

Redshirt Freshman

2019

D.J. Turner

Redshirt Freshman

2019

Eamonn Dennis

Freshman

2020

Darion Green-Warren

Freshman

2020

Andre Seldon

Freshman

2020

Senior Ambry Thomas' early departure to the NFL was a significant blow here, as it leaves redshirt sophomore Vincent Gray as the only cornerback on the roster with any significant game experience.

It remains to be seen whether or not Gray is ready to serve as Michigan's No. 1 cornerback, but even bigger concerns lie at the position opposite him. Redshirt freshman D.J. Turner seems to be the most likely candidate to earn the starting job, with freshman Andre Seldon perhaps having a leg up on landing the team's nickelback role.

Safety

Michigan Wolverines football S Brad Hawkins
Michigan Wolverines football S Brad Hawkins originally came to U-M as a wide receiver. (Per Kjeldsen)
Safeties
Player Class Signing Class

Brad Hawkins

Senior

2017

Hunter Reynolds*

Redshirt Junior

2017

Sammy Faustin

Redshirt Sophomore

2018

German Green

Redshirt Sophomore

2018

Daxton Hill

Sophomore

2019

Quinten Johnson

Redshirt Freshman

2019

Jordan Morant

Freshman

2020

R.J. Moten

Freshman

2020

Makari Paige

Freshman

2020
* — Former walk-on now on scholarship

There are no concerns whatsoever with the starting duo, with senior Brad Hawkins and sophomore Daxton Hill making up arguably the best safety tandem in the entire Big Ten.

Hill possessing an extra year down the road is a nice luxury, but is unlikely to come to fruition when considering the immense pro potential he has. Depth behind the aforementioned duo is inexperienced but quite talented, with three of the expected backups (redshirt freshman Quinten Johnson and freshmen Jordan Morant and Makari Paige) having been rated as four-star prospects out of high school.

Specialists

Michigan Wolverines football K Jake Moody
Michigan Wolverines football K Jake Moody made a school-record six field goals in the 2018 win over Indiana. (AP Images)
Specialists
Player Class Signing Class

Camaron Cheeseman*

Fifth-Year Senior

2016

Will Hart*

Fifth-Year Senior

2016

Quinn Nordin

Fifth-Year Senior

2016

Brad Robbins

Redshirt Junior

2017

Jake Moody*

Junior

2018
* — Former walk-on now on scholarship

It's feasible that several of Michigan's specialists take advantage of the extra year they've been given and return once again in 2021, including fifth-year senior kicker Quinn Nordin and fifth-year senior punter Will Hart.

NFL futures can be spotty for special teamers, and none of the players on the chart above have seen their bodies take a beating during their college careers. U-M is already in an envious spot with its kickers and punters, and could continue to be for the next several years.

