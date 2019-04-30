A Deeper Look At How Michigan Football Fared In The 2019 NFL Draft
In the 2019 NFL Draft, Michigan added five more draft selections with Devin Bush Jr., Rashan Gary, Chase Winovich, David Long and Zach Gentry going in the draft.
Here’s a look at how Michigan has done in the draft in recent years:
• In the past four years under Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Michigan has had 21 picks in the draft.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news