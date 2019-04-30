News More News
2019-04-30

A Deeper Look At How Michigan Football Fared In The 2019 NFL Draft

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Devin Bush was selected by the Steelers. (AP Images)

In the 2019 NFL Draft, Michigan added five more draft selections with Devin Bush Jr., Rashan Gary, Chase Winovich, David Long and Zach Gentry going in the draft.

Here’s a look at how Michigan has done in the draft in recent years:

• In the past four years under Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Michigan has had 21 picks in the draft.

