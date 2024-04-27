Former Michigan tight end A.J. Barner has been selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the 121st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. After one season as a Wolverine, Barner is off to the professional ranks.

A three-star recruit out of Aurora, Ohio, Barner signed with the Indiana Hoosiers in December 2019 as the Hoosiers' recruiting class of 2020.

In three seasons at Indiana, Barner totaled 42 receptions, 361 yards and four touchdowns. He then transferred to Michigan, where he flashed in the tight end room alongside Colston Loveland.

In his one season at Michigan, Barner hauled in 22 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown. His best game of the 2023 season came in East Lansing against the Michigan State Spartans, where he caught eight passes for 99 yards and a score.

Barner helped Michigan win the 12th national championship in program history.

At 6-foot-6 and 251 pounds, Barner did not stuff the stat sheet in any of his seasons in college, but he shows promise as a professional tight end.

"Barner primarily served in a TE2 role as a blocking tight end at Michigan," NFL Scout Derrik Klassen wrote for Bleacher Report. "At 6'6" and 251 pounds, he has a good frame to play on the ball and the strength to perform well in the run game. Barner takes good angles on blocks and fights like hell to stick on defenders until the whistle."

"Though he was primarily used in-line at Michigan, Barner has the movement skills to move across the formation and be a lead blocker. He knows how to find targets in space and has the strength to stonewall them consistently. Though he isn't a true road-grader, Barner is consistent as a blocker and carries himself well in pass protection."

"Barner's lack of high-end traits probably means he'll top out as a TE2 in the NFL. With that said, Barner should be an immediate plus as a blocker. Some of what he brings as a strider across the field and ball-winner in the air could be useful right away. Barner will need time to develop himself as a route-runner to take the next step, though."

Barner heads to the Seattle Seahawks, coached by former Michigan DC Mike Macdonald. He joins a tight-end room led by Noah Fant.