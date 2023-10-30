The Big Ten has become an absolute mosh pit and confidence is at an all time low in conference powers not named 'Michigan'. Ohio State came out of a night game at Camp Randall with a 14-point win, while Penn State battled Indiana in Happy Valley and the Big Ten West continued to be a kerfuffle. Let's take 'A look around the Big Ten' and break down the action from week nine.

Teams, Scores and Top Performers Team #1 Team #2 Final Score Winner's Top Player #3 Ohio State Wisconsin 24-10 RB TreVeyon Henderson (24car, 162yds, 1 TD | 4rec, 45yds) #10 Penn State Indiana 33-24 S Jaylen Reed (1int, 8tkl, 7 solo tkl) Nebraska Purdue 31-14 CB Tommi Hill (2 int) Northwestern Maryland 33-27 QB Brendan Sullivan (16/23, 265yds, 2 TD | 14car, 56yds) Minnesota Michigan State 27-12 RB Jordan Nubin (40car, 204yds, 2 TDs)

Those Who Impressed

Ohio State Except QB Kyle McCord On the ground, TreVeyon Henderson returned to the field for the Buckeyes and looked like the complete weapon that the world knew him to be. He ran for over 160 yards on almost seven yards per carry, something that seemed to almost be the norm for him last season. Through the air, Marvin Harrison Jr. continued to look like a Biletnikoff Award winner. He caught six passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns, making a huge difference in the OSU win over the Badgers. Harrison Jr. was the only player to catch a touchdown pass from QB Kyle McCord, who struggled. McCord was a major disappointment, so let's save why that was for the "Those Who Disappointed" section below.

Northwestern's Resolve Northwestern continues to prove how resilient they are throughout the 2023 campaign. What that team has done after losing former head coach Pat Fitzgerald close to the season's start is impressive. It is especially true considering who they have on that roster. After jumping out to an early lead, the Wildcats took a 33-27 win over Maryland in a game that they controlled most of the way. Backup QB Brendan Sullivan came in for Ben Bryant just a few games ago and shined in his third start on Saturday. Sullivan put up 265 yards passing and 56 yards rushing on a 69.5% completion percentage. The solid efficiency and ability to protect the football has put Northwestern in a spot where they have now gone 4-4 and could reach bowl eligibility in a year where two wins was previously a hope.

Nebraska's Balance Nebraska has not been a pretty football team to watch, but they continue to find ways to get wins. The Cornhuskers have now won three straight and five out of six after starting 0-2. Their 5-3 record has them right in the thick of a Big Ten West race that has 4 teams at 3-2 in conference. Matt Rhule has his team playing complimentary football and their ability to overcome four turnovers against Purdue for a 31-14 win was a sign of that. Sure, they are a run heavy squad, but the passing game has worked when it was needed and the defense and special teams are playing well. Nebraska ran the ball 48 times compared to just 11 passes and were still able to win by 17 points. Maybe Rhule took a couple notes from Michigan's philosophy in the two previous seasons and has applied it to his re-entry into college football.





Those Who Disappointed