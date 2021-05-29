A Look At Big Ten Team Recruiting Rankings Heading Into Summer

Official visit season is drawing near, and that means recruiting battles are heating up across the country. The Big Ten is no different, as schools in the conference are making big pushes for priority targets. Here is an updated look at the Big Ten recruiting rankings for the 2022 class (based on the Rivals national rankings). The number of commits for each school is in parentheses.

1. Ohio State (12) National Ranking: 1 Average Star Rating: 4.08 Best Commit: Five-star QB Quinn Ewers (No. 1 nationally) Synopsis: Ohio State has been a recruiting machine over the last several years and has shown no signs of slowing down. The Buckeyes boast the No. 1 class in the country this cycle as well as the No. 1 overall player in five-star Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. Ohio State also features two other Top 10 recruits nationally in Florida cornerback Jaheim Singletary and Ohio linebacker CJ Hicks as well as a couple of high four-star recruits in Ohio linebacker Gabe Powers and Texas wide receiver Caleb Burton. Ohio State should maintain its top Big Ten ranking through the end of the cycle.

2. Rutgers (12) National Ranking: 6 Average Star Rating: 3.5 Best Commit: Four-star QB Gavin Wimsatt (No. 60 nationally) Synopsis: This is not a drill. Rutgers really does have the second-best class in the Big Ten and No. 6 overall class in the country. Prospects are buying what head coach Greg Schiano is selling, and Rutgers is in the midst of putting together one of its best recruiting classes ever. The Scarlet Knights have two Top 100 prospects in the fold in Kentucky quarterback Gavin Wimsatt and New Jersey offensive lineman Jacob Allen as well as four other four-star prospects, including Rivals250 New Jersey defensive end Kenny Fletcher. Can Rutgers sustain this success? We’ll see.

3. Penn State (11) National Ranking: 7 Average Star Rating: 3.36 Best Commit: Four-star OL Drew Shelton (No. 124 nationally) Synopsis: Penn State’s average star rating is a little deceiving since the Nittany Lions hold a commitment from an unranked kicker. Overall, this is a really solid class for James Franklin and company. Penn State has a pair of Top 150 prospects in Florida offensive lineman Drew Shelton and Pennsylvania athlete Mekhi Flowers. The Nittany Lions also feature five other four-star prospects, headlined by Rivals250 Ohio wide receiver Kaden Saunders and Rivals250 Pennsylvania athlete Ken Talley.

4. Michigan (7) National Ranking: 20 Average Star Rating: 3.71 Best Commit: Five-star CB Will Johnson (No. 13 nationally) Synopsis: Michigan has the highest star rating in the conference outside of Ohio State. Of course, that average is thanks in large part to five-star Michigan cornerback Will Johnson. Keeping the crown jewel in the class is imperative. Michigan also has commitments from Rivals100 Illinois wide receiver Tyler Morris as well as four-star Michigan wide receiver Tay’Shawn Trent and four-star Tennessee defensive back Kody Jones. With just seven commits in the class, Michigan has a lot of room to move up the rankings. A lot will depend on official visits this summer and a monumental season.

5. Maryland (8) National Ranking: 23 Average Star Rating: 3.13 Best Commit: Four-star ATH Amari Clark Synopsis: Maryland has been recruiting at a higher level under head coach Mike Locksley and has a Top 25 class heading into the summer. The average star rating leaves a lot to be desired, but the Terrapins did land four-star New Jersey athlete Amari Clark, who held some other big P5 offers. Maryland also has some intriguing three-star prospects on the boat like Maryland athlete Preston Howard and Georgia quarterback AJ Swann.

6. Illinois (8) National Ranking: 27 Average Star Rating: 2.88 Best Commit: Three-star OL Joey Okla Synopsis: Illinois has the lowest star rating in the entire conference but still finds itself with a Top 30 class nationally going into the summer. New head coach Bret Bielema is looking to build some momentum heading into official visit season as his highest ranked pledge is high three-star Wisconsin offensive lineman Joey Okla. The only other commit ranked higher than a low three-star is Indiana offensive lineman Hunter Whitenack. By the way, all eight of Illinois’ verbal pledges play on the offensive side of the ball.

7. Michigan State (5) National Ranking: 36 Average Star Rating: 3.0 Best Commit: Three-star OL Kristian Phillips Synopsis: It’s been a slow start for head coach Mel Tucker, who has been considered a plus recruiter throughout his career. Michigan State holds just five commitments – all five are three-star recruits – and has been losing some key battles to rival Michigan in its own backyard. Michigan State’s two highest rated commits hail from the Peach State in Georgia offensive lineman Kristian Phillips and Georgia defensive back Malik Spencer.

8. Minnesota (5) National Ranking: 38 Average Star Rating: 3.2 Best commit: Four-star DE Trey Bixby Synopsis: PJ Fleck and Minnesota seem to have lost a little bit of luster on the recruiting trail. The Gophers need to get the boat rowing this summer with just five verbal pledges in the class. Minnesota does have a four-star commit in Ohio defensive end Trey Bixby, but the other four commits in the class are all rated as low three-star prospects.

9. Indiana (3) National Ranking: 41 Average Star Rating: 3.33 Best commit: Four-star LB Dasan McCullough (No. 34 nationally) Synopsis: Indiana hasn’t built much recruiting momentum after a special season. However, the Hoosiers are very capable of changing that this summer. Indiana only has three commits at this time, with its headliner being Rivals100 Indiana linebacker Dasan McCullough, who flipped from Ohio State after his father, Deland, took a job with the Hoosiers.

10. Northwestern (3) National Ranking: 50 Average Star Rating: 3.33 Best commit: Four-star WR Reggie Fleurima (No. 203 nationally) Synopsis: Like Indiana, Northwestern only has three commits in its class but has the opportunity to get the ball rolling this summer. All three of the Wildcats’ commits are in-state prospects, with Rivals250 Illinois wide receiver Reggie Fleurima leading the way. High three-star Illinois offensive lineman Deuce McGuire is also a solid pickup.

11. Iowa (2) National Ranking: 56 Average Star Rating: 3.5 Best commit: Four-star DE Aaron Graves (No. 102 nationally) Synopsis: Iowa is off to a slow start this cycle, but the Hawkeyes always find a way to close strong and find some hidden gems in the process. Iowa did a great job of keeping in-state Rivals250 defensive end Aaron Graves, who actually shut down his recruitment back in June of 2019, at home. The Hawkeyes also reeled in high three-star Kansas linebacker Caden Crawford.

12. Purdue (2) National Ranking: 60 Average Star Rating: 3.5 Best commit: Four-star QB Brady Allen (No. 125 nationally) Synopsis: Purdue found its quarterback of the future in in-state Rivals250 quarterback Brady Allen. The Boilermakers also have a verbal pledge from low three-star in-state linebacker Domanick Moon. That’s it for now as head coach Jeff Brohm looks to work some magic this summer.

13. Nebraska (2) National Ranking: 69 Average Star Rating: 3.0 Best commit: Three-star LB Ernest Hausmann Synopsis: Nebraska is on quest to get back to glory, but results aren’t coming easy under Scott Frost. The Huskers hold just two commitments going into official visit season in three-star in-state linebacker Ernest Hasmann and three-star Florida wide receiver Victor Jones. Nebraska fans are certainly expecting more.