The wait is over. Michigan is set to take on rival Ohio State in a contest known simply as 'The Game.' And several recruits will be in The Big House to take it all in this weekend, including a number of mutual targets. Along with being rivals on the field, Michigan and Ohio State often wage war on the recruiting trail. The two schools have a number of ongoing battles as the 2020 cycle winds down and the 2021 cycle heats up. Here is a look at five important ones.

Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards is visiting Michigan this weekend. (Brandon Brown / TheWolverine.com)

QB CJ Stroud, Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) (2020) With four-star Michigan quarterback commit JD Johnson medically retiring from football, the Wolverines are scrambling to fill the void. Stroud is without a doubt at the top of the board. Michigan offered Stroud shortly after the Johnson news broke, and head coach Jim Harbaugh flew out to California to see him during the bye week. Michigan has been making progress as Stroud is now set to make an official visit in early December. With all of this said, Ohio State is considered the heavy favorite for the Rivals250 prospect. The Buckeyes will get him on campus last, and he has a strong relationship with the staff. Michigan will really have to wow him on his upcoming OV.

RB Donovan Edwards, West Bloomfield (Mich.) (2021) I have a FutureCast pick in for Edwards in favor of Michigan. He is a teammate of 2020 Michigan commits Makari Paige and Cornell Wheeler. His high school head coach also happens to be ex-Wolverine Ron Bellamy. With strong ties to the program, it makes sense for the Rivals100 prospect to land at Michigan. However, Ohio State has been making a strong push. The Buckeyes impressed him on a summer visit, and he loves the way Ohio State has been winning over the last few seasons. An upset over Ohio State would be huge for Michigan in this recruitment.

OL JC Latham, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy A Rivals250 prospect, Latham plays at national powerhouse IMG Academy but is originally from Milwaukee, where his family still resides. It would be surprising if Latham doesn't end up back in the Midwest, and right now, Ohio State may very well be the team to beat. He is extremely familiar with the program and loved his recent visit to Columbus. Michigan, however, is a school that he remains heavily interested in. The Wolverines will have a shot to really make their mark in this recruitment during his weekend visit.

DL Tywone Malone, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic Michigan absolutely needs to land a top level defensive tackle next cycle, and Malone is at the top of the board. A Rivals100 prospect, Malone is a force in the trenches and an athletic freak that also happens to be a plus baseball player. Michigan was thought to be the early favorite for Malone. His high school head coach, Vito Campanile, is the brother of Michigan assistant Anthony Campanile, so there is a strong tie. Ohio State has been gaining steam, though. The Buckeyes impressed him on his recent visit and have been recruiting him hard. Michigan needs to roll out the red carpet this weekend.