 A Look At What's Next For 2021 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-19 11:16:32 -0600') }} football Edit

A Look At What's Next For 2021 Michigan Recruiting

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan is in the Top 15 in the Rivals.com national recruiting rankings coming out of the early signing period.

But the Wolverines are not done quite yet (insert we ain't done yet GIF).

Michigan still has a handful of available scholarships remaining, and a couple of big targets lefts on its recruiting board. For U-M, the late period push will start upfront as the Wolverines are in need of a defensive tackle.

Of the early defensive line signees, only Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei Prep’s Dominick Giuidice projects as a three-tech. However, Giudice is the lowest ranked prospect in the class and more of a player that will be a contributor in Year 4 or 5 of his time with the program.

In order to compete at an elite level, Michigan needs top-level prospects in the trenches. Michigan accomplished that along the offensive line, but not necessarily along the defensive line.

Yes, three-star Mansfield (Mass.) High’s TJ Guy has upside and four-star Suffield (Conn.) Academy’s Kechaun Bennett is a borderline Top 250 recruit. But that’s not enough.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}