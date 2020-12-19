A Look At What's Next For 2021 Michigan Recruiting
Michigan is in the Top 15 in the Rivals.com national recruiting rankings coming out of the early signing period.
But the Wolverines are not done quite yet (insert we ain't done yet GIF).
Michigan still has a handful of available scholarships remaining, and a couple of big targets lefts on its recruiting board. For U-M, the late period push will start upfront as the Wolverines are in need of a defensive tackle.
Of the early defensive line signees, only Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei Prep’s Dominick Giuidice projects as a three-tech. However, Giudice is the lowest ranked prospect in the class and more of a player that will be a contributor in Year 4 or 5 of his time with the program.
In order to compete at an elite level, Michigan needs top-level prospects in the trenches. Michigan accomplished that along the offensive line, but not necessarily along the defensive line.
Yes, three-star Mansfield (Mass.) High’s TJ Guy has upside and four-star Suffield (Conn.) Academy’s Kechaun Bennett is a borderline Top 250 recruit. But that’s not enough.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news